Joe Biden Ignores Reporters After Cocaine Found in White House (VIDEO)

Biden returned to the White House on Tuesday after cocaine was found in the library, which is located on the grand floor of the White House.

80-year-old Joe participated in an event with the National Education Association from his fake White House set in the South Court Auditorium.

He could barely speak!

After mumbling through remarks to educators, Biden turned around and shuffled away.

Dr. Jill escorted Joe Biden out of the building as reporters shouted questions.

Joe Biden ignored the reporters and refused to address the cocaine found in the White House.

The cocaine was found in the White House after Hunter Biden visited on Friday.