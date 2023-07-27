Joe Biden: “I Don’t Know Anybody Who Honestly Believes Climate Change is Not a Serious Problem” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday shuffled into the South Court Auditorium to deliver remarks on the weather after hiding from the public all day Wednesday.

Biden hid like a coward as Justice Department prosecutors tried to slip immunity into his son Hunter’s plea deal.

Hunter’s plea deal blew up and Joe Biden hasn’t answered any questions about his son.

Biden announced new actions to protect communities from ‘extreme heat.’

Newsflash: It’s summer. It gets hot in the summer.

Biden boasted about some new programs to help protect communities from the summer heat: “We also have a number of programs to do everything from allow people to have the ability to get help to literally paint their roofs white!”

“We’ve got a commitment to plant a billion trees over the next several years — worldwide!” Biden said.

Joe Biden is on a roll. He just cured cancer and now he’s going to plant a billion trees!

Everyone believes climate change is a serious threat.

Just ask Joe Biden.

“I don’t know anybody who honestly believes climate change is not a serious problem,” Biden said.

Biden: "I don't know anybody who honestly believes climate change is not a serious problem" pic.twitter.com/eovaXBlhHU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 27, 2023

Of course, Joe Biden shuffled away without answering any questions about his son Hunter.

