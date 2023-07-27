Joe Biden: “I Don’t Know Anybody Who Honestly Believes Climate Change is Not a Serious Problem” (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Thursday shuffled into the South Court Auditorium to deliver remarks on the weather after hiding from the public all day Wednesday.

Biden hid like a coward as Justice Department prosecutors tried to slip immunity into his son Hunter’s plea deal.

Hunter’s plea deal blew up and Joe Biden hasn’t answered any questions about his son.

Biden announced new actions to protect communities from ‘extreme heat.’

Newsflash: It’s summer. It gets hot in the summer.

Biden boasted about some new programs to help protect communities from the summer heat: “We also have a number of programs to do everything from allow people to have the ability to get help to literally paint their roofs white!”

“We’ve got a commitment to plant a billion trees over the next several years — worldwide!” Biden said.

Joe Biden is on a roll. He just cured cancer and now he’s going to plant a billion trees!

Everyone believes climate change is a serious threat.

Just ask Joe Biden.

“I don’t know anybody who honestly believes climate change is not a serious problem,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Of course, Joe Biden shuffled away without answering any questions about his son Hunter.

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.