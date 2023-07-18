Jim Jordan Considers Holding Mark Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is considering holding Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress.

Earlier this year Chairman Jordan issued Meta a subpoena for censorship documents and internal communications of employees.

Meta refuses to turn over the subpoenaed documents so Jordan is strongly considering holding Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress.

Jordan could move to hold Zuckerberg in contempt as early as next week, according to Fox Business.

Fox Business reported: