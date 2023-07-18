Jim Jordan Considers Holding Mark Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is considering holding Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress.
Earlier this year Chairman Jordan issued Meta a subpoena for censorship documents and internal communications of employees.
Meta refuses to turn over the subpoenaed documents so Jordan is strongly considering holding Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress.
Jordan could move to hold Zuckerberg in contempt as early as next week, according to Fox Business.
Fox Business reported:
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is strongly considering holding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress this month, a move that could happen as early as next week.
Sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell FOX Business that Meta – formerly known as Facebook – has not provided any internal communications regarding the company’s censorship efforts.
A Meta spokesperson, when reached for comment by FOX Business, stated in response, “We have shared over 50,000 pages of documents in response to the committee’s request and have made nearly a dozen current and former employees available to discuss external and internal issues. We look forward to continuing to work with the committee moving forward.”
Indeed, while Meta thus far has provided documents and responses to the committee, none of them include the specified internal communications Jordan is asking for, a source with direct knowledge tells FOX Business.