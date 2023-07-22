Jason Aldean Delivers AMAZING Speech before He Sings “Try that in a Small Town” at Concert – CROWD GOES WILD (VIDEO)

Country music star Jason Aldean delivered an AMAZING speech to his fans at his concert before he sang “Try That in a Small Town.”

The crowd absolutely LOVED IT!

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week, “Country Music Television (CMT) has sparked a wave of controversy by pulling Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That In A Small Town’ music video, which features scenes from Antifa-BLM riots, amidst media outrage.”

Jason Aldean has not backed down. He took to twitter following the outrage and defended himself saying:

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far. “

Jason Aldean: It’s been a long week. And I’ve seen a lot of stuff. I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that. Hey, here’s the thing. Here’s the thing. Here’s one thing I feel. I feel like everybody’s entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to. It doesn’t mean it’s true, right?

What I am is a proud American. I’m proud to be from here. I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullshit started happening to us.

I love my country. I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that. I can tell you that right now. Here’s what I want to say. A lot of things out there and one thing I love you guys know how it is this day and age. Cancel culture is a thing. That’s something that if people don’t like what you say, they try and make sure that they can cancel you, which means try and ruin your life, ruin everything. One thing I saw this week was a bunch of country music fans that could see through a lot of the bullshit, all right?

…You guys know what I’m about. You know that. You know what I stand for. I’ve never shied away from that at all.

And I know a lot of you guys grew up like I did. You kind of have the same values, the same principles that I have, which is we want to take our kids to a movie and not worry about some asshole coming in there shooting up theater, right?

So when somebody asked me, hey, man, anything you’re going to play this song tonight?

Via Midnight Rider.

