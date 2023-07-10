Jamie Foxx Spotted in Public for the First Time Following Mysterious ‘Medical Complication’ (VIDEO)’

Acclaimed actor and singer Jamie Foxx emerged back into the public eye with a smile and a peace sign, sailing down the Chicago River on Sunday, three months after a mysterious medical complication led to his hospitalization.

Hollywood actor and singer Jamie Foxx has been at the center of recent speculation regarding his health after reports emerged claiming he suffered from paralysis and blindness due to blood clots allegedly caused by the experimental COVID vaccine.

According to Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza, who obtained details from a source close to Foxx, the actor is allegedly suffering from partial paralysis, blindness, and a range of other complications after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it,” said Benza during an interview with Dr. Drew.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for a serious condition back in April during a shooting with Cameron Diaz.

Since his hospitalization, his family members have not released any details on what caused his medical emergency.

Many have speculated Foxx suffered a stroke due to the fact after he was released from the hospital the famed actor was receiving rehab at a facility in Chicago that specializes in stroke recovery.

Mike Tyson confirmed these speculations and in a podcast interview with Patrick Bet-David, Tyson stated Foxx “isn’t feeling well.”

The former heavyweight champion continued, “They said he (Foxx) had a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him.

On Sunday, TMZ obtained a video of Foxx where the singer was seen smiling and waving to onlookers as he cruised down the Chicago River on a boat.

The actor was also spotted at Topgolf in Naperville, Illinois Saturday at around 11 PM, according to TMZ.

“He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good,” according to an eyewitness adding, “He was just regular Jamie.”

