J6 Political Prisoner, 2-Time Purple Heart Recipient Joseph Biggs: ‘Just Remember, We Are Americans…Not Americants!’

J6 political prisoner former Staff Sgt. Joseph Biggs sent a letter to The Gateway Pundit from the DC gulag to wish our readers a Happy Independence Day and call on Americans to, “Remember we are Americans, not Ameri-can’ts.”

Biggs described how he, his-co-defendants Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, Dominic Pezzola and twenty other J6 defendants detained in the “Patriot Pod” of the D.C. Central Detention Facility are commemorating The Fourth of July:

Happy 4th of July folks! Today’s patriotic entertainment has included an early morning ping pong game, basketball and a workout. For lunch, our in-house convict chefs made us giant bowls of nachos, customly created with commissary ingredients. I read some of my new Jack Carr book, ‘Savage Son.’ And now we wait for tonight’s spaghetti dinner and improv skit show by J6 defendants. Just remember… We are Amercans, not Americants! So don’t worry about us! Enjoy your evening and take some shots for me and the boys! God bless America everyone! Please write and keep me in your prayers. Goodnight!

On January 6, Biggs, a decorated Army veteran and former Infowars reporter who earned two purple hearts during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, trespassed on federal property. He walked into the Capitol building for approximately 10 minutes and walked out. He then walked into the building a second time to help another protester find his son, used the restroom, walked out and left the Capitol grounds.

Biggs committed no violent crimes on January 6 nor did he damage federal property.

The Department of Justice indicted Biggs on several felony counts including “Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds on the Capitol grounds warrants Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds” for trespassing.

Prior to the Justice Department’s political persecution of J6 defendants, Trespassing in Federal Office Buildings was a misdemeanor charge that “ may result in 30 days of jail and/or a $50 fine.”

On May 4, a jury tainted with staunch Biden supporters found Biggs and his co-defendants, Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, and Zachary Reh three other leaders of the Proud Boys, guilty of “seditious conspiracy” and every count leveled by the DOJ for their role in the Capitol riot.

Seditious conspiracy carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and carries potential financial penalties.

For over two years, Biggs was detained in a 6 by 8-foot cell in solitary confinement at the Alexandria Detention Facility, where the Lockerbie Bomber who blew up a plane killing 270 people, is permitted in general population.

Now, Biggs, Tarrio, Rehl and Nordean are detained in the “Patriot Pod” of the DC gulag with other J6ers.

Conditions in the DC gulag improved after J6ers exposed the decrepit conditions of the jail and the cruel and unusual treatment they were subjected to, prompting visits and investigations by members of Congress. For over a year, J6ers were detained in “the hole” for during 23-hours-a-day in adherence with the District of Columbia’s “Covid safety measures.”

But Biggs and the other former Proud Boys leaders are finally permitted social interaction in the patriot pod after two years of solitary confinement. But when they transferred, they were robbed by the correctional department. Each time an inmate is relocated, the facility confiscates all of their commissary funds.

Joe is low on tablet money. Evey time they move the boys, their accounts are wiped. Can we get him some food and phone money?https://t.co/NqEmKPgJSs pic.twitter.com/ZEP0lBKfm4 — Treniss Evans (@CondemnedUSA) July 4, 2023



Judge Timothy Kelly will sentence Biggs, Tarrio, Nordean and Rehl for seditious conspiracy on Aug. 30, 31 and Sept. 1.

SUPPORT JOE BIGGS HERE AND LET HIM KNOW HE IS NOT FORGOTTEN

To communicate with J6 political prisoner detained in the Patriot Pod of the DC gulag or donate to their tablets so they can afford phone calls, follow the instructions below:

Go to WWW.GETTINGOUT.COM or download the “Getting Out” app from the Apple store.

Make yourself an account. The inmate’s account AND your own must be funded in order to communicate.