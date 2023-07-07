J6 Families To Unite At ‘Truth And Light Freedom Festival’ in Missouri – J6 Political Prisoners Call on President Trump to Speak: ‘It Would Be the Greatest Honor for Our Families to Hear from You’

Families of hundreds of J6 defendants are uniting with advocates of the political prisoners from across the nation at the annual “J6 Truth and Light Freedom Festival” to celebrate Independence Day.

The American Patriot Relief, an organization spearheading efforts to assist J6 defendants and “adopt a J6er” and political prisoners detained in the DC gulag organized the event.

“On July 7-9 there will be an Independence Day reunion festival for hundreds of J6 family members and our beautiful network of activists. Tickets are available for the general public,” political prisoner Jonathan Mellis told The Gateway Pundit. “It is called the ‘J6 Truth and Light Freedom Festival, named after the largest private J6 family support group chat.

“This is the second year of this Festival on 60 acres in Missouri, complete with two stages, fireworks, and family-friendly activities.

“Guest speakers The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, Cara Castronuova, Lara Logan, David Clements, Lara Logan and Trennis Evans, Tommy Tatum and Nicole Reffitt and many more. This festival will be covered by Host of Flip The Switch Podcast and Alicia Powe from The Gateway Pundit.”

The J6ers are also asking President Donald Trump to attend the festival or send a video message of support. Mellis is calling on our readers to pass their message on to the former commander-in-chief.

“President Trump, I am a J6er sitting in the DC jail for the last 2.5 years. I am one of your biggest supporters. I hope you are well considering all the attacks you endure. You are our country’s greatest hope for a good future,” Mellis wrote in a letter to Trump. “Would you be interested in speaking on stage to hundreds of J6 family members at the J6 Truth and Light Freedom Festival, or submitting a video message to be played on a big screen on stage? “It would be the greatest honor for our families to hear from you. This whole ordeal has broken our families’ hearts and that hurts us J6ers in jail more than anything else. The impact, if you, Mr. Trump, were to send a video would be HUGE. “I would love to get her in touch with you. Thank you for your time and consideration. God bless.”

J6ers and their families were terrorized by the FBI in predawn raids, an unprecedented weaponization of the intelligence agency against patriots and Trump supporters. Many of the defendants are charged with several with federal felonies and even domestic terrorism for walking around the Capitol building for a few minutes on J6, misdemeanor trespassing. Others charged with violent offenses were using self-defense to protect themselves and others from squadrons of police officers who indiscriminately sprayed bullets, tear gas, and flash grenades at the massive crowd of unarmed protesters, escalating the protest into a riot.

American Patriot Relief is spearheading initiatives to facilitate avenues for public support for J6ers, including a program to “ adopt a J6er .”

“American Patriot Relief was born out of necessity. When it became evident that our community was under attack and needed support, we decided we were all in. We understand firsthand what it looks and feels like to have your Liberties and Freedoms Stripped Away. To have your families suffer due to unjust persecution. To lose everything because of the tyrannical overreach of our own government,” the group states on its website. “What began on January 6th, has grown into one the longest and most oppressive acts by our government against its own citizens in the history of our country. “We cannot sit idly by as our Community is persecuted for their political and religious beliefs. Our country was formed on the First Amendment and freedom of speech and of religious freedoms. And yet here we are today fighting the same fight our forefathers did against the tyranny of government overreach and oppression. Today we ask you to stand with us to help any and all Americans facing Political and Religious persecution and just as importantly, the care and welfare of the American families suffering alongside them.” The Truth and Light Freedom Festival, will be “a fantastic weekend of love and support for our J6 community!” APR notes. “Bring your RV, tent, lawn chairs, and the whole family for this annual gathering of the J6 community. Fireworks Display on Saturday, July 8th.”

Americans must unite to save the republic, Baker, an independent journalist covering the event, contends. “We are establishing a grassroots team to free the political prisoners and hold the government accountable for its crimes against the American people,” Baker told TGP. “We are all working to free our political prisoners separately — we hear about each other, talk to each other separately and go our own ways. This event is bringing us all together,” she said. “My heart is broken about this — my heart just breaks every time I hear a new story. It’s hard not to get emotionally involved.

“I’ve fallen in love with every J6er I’ve talked to. but we cannot be in despair. How can we fight for the political prisoners if we don’t pull ourselves together and work together to save our republic?”