J.D. Vance: Media Uses War in Ukraine as a ‘Shiny Object’ to Distract us from the Failure of Leadership in Washington (VIDEO)

Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance spoke at the Turning Point USA conference over the weekend and slammed the media for using the war in Ukraine to ditract the American people from the failure of our leaders in Washington.

He pointed out that the average life expectancy of a middle class American is now lower than that of a similar person in western Europe. He also talked about the jobs that have been sent to China and other places.

He is certainly right about the media. Turn on the news on any given night and you will hear all about the war in Ukraine.

Breitbart News has details:

J.D. Vance: Ukraine a Distraction from American Failed Leadership Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) described the current conflict in Ukraine as a media distraction from America’s failed leadership. Vance made his pronouncement Sunday when speaking at the Turning Point Action conference. He talked about the many problems facing Americans and how leadership seems to have not prioritized them. “Do you know what the life expectancy is for a middle-class person in America compared to a middle-class person in Western Europe right now? 12 years lower. We have The best healthcare system in the world, at least we used to, and now we have people living 12 years longer in other countries than the United States of America. Why aren’t we focused on that?” he asked… “Why aren’t we focused on our leadership’s failure that got us here? Why aren’t we focused on the open southern border that’s allowing the cartels to kill our people? Why don’t we focus on the fact that we send our manufacturing to China?” he added.

Watch the video below:

Ukraine is the shiny object that distracts from a generation of bipartisan failure. pic.twitter.com/tSNC37lVy0 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 16, 2023

People across the country are watching the price of everything go up as our cities crumble into crime-ridden hellscapes and all anyone in Washington wants to talk about is sending money and weapons to Ukraine.

Vance is absolutely on point here.