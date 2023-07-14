It’s Time for Republicans to Champion the Rights of Legal Law-Abiding immigrants and Stop the Green Card Jab Mandates

Out of control and completely lawless immigration policies have been the hallmark of the Biden White House. ‘The more illegal immigration the better’ seems to be a key policy of the Democrats. In Britain, mass migration started with Tony Blair in 1997 and it seems that Biden has turbocharged this concept.

For the last eighteen months, Republicans have been screaming bloody murder at the wide open borders. Media outlets film streams of young men marching in formation through the Mexican border coming in to do what? Well, we simply have no idea. What identification do they possess? What application forms have they filled out. What interviews have they attended? What checks have been done on their background? What qualifications or vocational skills do they possess? Are they criminals? Are they terrorists? Are they simply interested in enriching themselves? Do they even care about the American dream? Zero control means we are unable to answer any of these questions.

It’s time to point out the pink elephant in the room, and Republicans better pay attention. There are hundreds of organizations in the United States fighting for the “rights” of illegal immigrants, but there is no one fighting for the rights of legal immigrants. Why? We have total silence on supporting and helping those who come in using legal means. The democratic narrative seeks to make no distinction between a lawful immigrant and an unlawful one. They want to lump legal immigrants and illegal immigrants under one blanket immigration narrative. This serves two purposes; one – to silence the voices of legal immigrants and drown them out of the debate entirely, and two – to equate any objection to “illegal immigration” as “proof” of their mythical white supremacist racist narrative. Nothing could be further from the truth, and it is time that the Republican party take up the banner and the fight to support the rights of lawful immigrants.

Have you ever noticed that any discussion or debate regarding immigration never includes the perspectives or the voices of legal immigrants? Could this be because legal immigrants who respect the rule of law and the sovereign nature of their adopted country don’t support illegal immigration? The democratic narrative on immigration would crumble in the face of the legal immigrant perspective. The problem is that no legal immigrant who is already on the government radar and awaiting to process their paperwork will ever come forward. They understand the punitive nature of government, and they rightly fear retribution and the obliteration of their legal immigration cases.

Hundreds of organizations fight to give a voice to illegal immigrants and to protect their rights, but no one speaks for the legal immigrant. No one. Republicans need to draw a broad line of demarcation between legal immigrants and illegal ones, and they need to start to support lawful immigrants in every way possible.

Let’s look at how the Democratic party have shown disdain to the health, welfare and safety of every legal migrant by having one vaccination rule for legal immigrants and another for illegals. https://www.foxnews.com/media/parents-infuriated-migrants-enroll-chicago-schools-without-health-records-years-covid-rules

Let’s take a closer look at the timeline:

December 14, 2020, saw the first US citizen receive a covid vaccine approved under Emergency Use Authorisation.

In May 2021, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued guidance stating that employers can require their employees to be vaccinated.

In August 2021, several cities announced plans to require proof of vaccination.

From August 2021, a number of major private employers across many industries announced vaccination requirements for employees. This was largely in response to the so-called threat from the Delta variant.

For the return to education in the Fall, many universities and colleges made vaccines a requirement for tuition and in-person attendance on campus.

The NFL changed the rules to punish any player who refused to take the covid vaccine.

Concert venues and music promoters followed suit by making the covid vaccine mandatory for anyone who wanted to attend a music event.

Then came the Federal mandates.

Fast forward to today. In May 2023 the White House announced the lifting of “all” mandates. But let’s look a bit closer at who must still get the Covid shot. The announcement states:

Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travellers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. Additionally, HHS and DHS announced today that they will start the process to end their vaccination requirements for Head Start educators, CMS-certified healthcare facilities, and certain noncitizens at the land border.

…..

Our COVID-19 vaccine requirements bolstered vaccination across the nation, and our broader vaccination campaign has saved millions of lives. We have successfully marshalled a response to make historic investments in broadly accessible vaccines, tests, and treatments to help us combat COVID-19. While vaccination remains one of the most important tools in advancing the health and safety of employees and promoting the efficiency of workplaces, we are now in a different phase of our response when these measures are no longer necessary.

“We are now in a different phase of our response when these measures are no longer necessary”. So, to recap, under the Biden administration illegals can continue to stream over the border, register for school, receive your tax dollars for support and living expenses and just go about their daily lives without covid vaccinations (not that they were jabbed in the first place, but that’s another issue for another time), BUT what about legal immigrants?

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Service, proof of Covid 19 Vaccination is still required for Immigration Medical Examinations, without which legal immigration status cannot be adjusted to that of permanent residency/Green Card holder – the first step towards becoming a lawful U.S. Citizen.

So, on one hand we are told that vaccine mandates are no longer necessary, yet on the other hand we are requiring it for law abiding legal immigrants. In effect, Illegal immigrants are given a free pass while legal, law abiding immigrants who respect the sovereign law of the United States of America must submit to more strict requirements.

The lawlessness supported by Democrats at the Southern Border is a slap in the face to every immigrant who has chosen to do the right thing and follow the law. So is the Biden administration’s completely malicious and non-sensical position on holding Green Cards hostage in exchange for Covid-19 Vaccines. Democrats want you to believe that they care about immigrants, but the reality is that they only care about immigration when it advances their leftist narratives and seeks to undermine the rule of law. It’s high time that Republicans not only continue to oppose illegal immigration policies which create a clear and present danger to the national security of the United States, but they must also now stand up to defend the rights of law abiding immigrants and expose this two tiered immigration discrimination and injustice.

Under the Biden administration, in order to complete a Green Card application and be allowed to adjust status, proof of a Covid Vaccine is still required for legal immigrants. This is the worst kind of virtue signaling. The assumption being that if you are vaccine hesitant (despite the massive amounts of information we now possess on vaccine injury) then you must be the wrong kind of immigrant. The Biden White House has put legal immigrants in a position where they must now choose between their health or their freedom. Meanwhile, illegal immigrants face no such choices and live under no fear of deportation.

Why are those who go through the proper immigration channels to live in the US treated like dirt, yet those who arrive over the Southern Border given all they want?

Surely the Republican party can do more than just highlight the open border with the disaster that unlimited illegal immigration is. Its time they also stand up for the rule of law, and for all those who follow the law and fill out the paperwork and pay their application fees and do all they can do to show themselves as good honest law abiding citizens who will contribute to this great nation.

In many cases, legal immigrants who are seeking to adjust their status today have already been living lawfully, paying taxes, and submitting themselves to USCIS requirements, vetting, interviews and scrutiny while residing in the United States for 10+ years, pre covid!

This issue is not about immigration, this issue is about legal immigration vs. illegal immigration, and there is a big difference in those narratives. The left routinely pummels Republicans with divisive narratives on race, equality and gender, and it’s time that Republicans stop being the lefts punching bag and start to fight back on winning issues that expose the Democrats’ hypocrisy and manipulation, especially as it relates to individual minorities in this country. The Democrats have already successfully established a two-tiered justice system based on lawlessness, and a two-tiered immigration system based on lawlessness, so one can only conclude that the Democratic party is the party of lawlessness. Period.

It’s time to call them out on their hypocrisy and lies. Their policies are predatory and designed to routinely prey on and intimidate the most vulnerable. Today, Republicans have a huge opportunity to champion a legal, moral and health issue that no one is talking about – and they must. It’s time for USCIS to end the Covid vaccine requirement for all Green Card applicants so that legal immigrants who respect the laws of this great nation are treated like everyone else.