“It’s All BullSh*t” – Trump on Jack Smith’s Witch Hunt and Grand Jury Subpoenas (VIDEO)

President Trump on Friday held a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Trump launched Farmers for Trump in Council Bluffs.

The crowd went wild as soon as Trump took the stage.

Trump takes stage. The crowd goes wild!

Trump ripped Crooked Joe Biden during his rally.

“We have a man at the White House that has no clue what the hell is happening,” Trump said.

“We’re going to evict a very crooked President Joe Biden from the White House,” he said.

Then Trump lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith.

“My polls go up, I get more and more subpoenas. Report to a grand jury!!!! … all bullshit,” Trump said.

