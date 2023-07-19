IRS Whistleblowers to Testify Wednesday – Will Confirm Reports on Joe and Hunter Biden Investigation – And Will Likely Indict FBI, DOJ, AND Biden Crime Family

The House Oversight Committee led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY) will hold a hearing with IRS whistleblowers on Wednesday starting at 1:00 PM ET.

The whistleblowers will both appear at the hearing.

Witnesses and testimonies:
Gary Shapley
Supervisory Special Agent
IRS

Whistleblower X
Criminal Investigator
IRS

They are expected to testify under oath that the Department of Justice and FBI urged them to end the investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden.

The House Oversight released a timeline of the Biden Crime Family’s influence peddling operation over the past decade.

The whistleblowers will indict the corrupt DOJ and FBI along with Joe and Hunter Biden.

The House of Representatives has more than enough evidence at this point to impeach Joe Biden and to indict him criminally.

The hearing will start at 1:00 PM Eastern.

