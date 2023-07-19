IRS Whistleblowers Confirm Joe Biden is the “Big Guy” (VIDEO)

IRS whistleblowers Joseph Ziegler and Gary Shapley on Wednesday told Congress that they believe Joe Biden is the “Big Guy.”

During the House Oversight Committee hearing, Rep Andy Biggs said to the whistleblowers, “In the day of action you guys were intending to interview 12 people, one of whom was Rob Walker, a business associate of Hunter Biden and in particular, you wanted to talk about “10 held by H for the big guy.”

Biggs then turned to IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler and asked, “Who do you infer the big guy may be?”

Ziegler responded by saying, “From what I understand that to be, his dad, President Biden.”

Biggs then read IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley’s previous transcript which read: “Assistant United States Attorney Wolf interjected and said she did not want to ask about the big guy and did not want to ask questions about dad.”

The representative from Arizona then asked Shapley, “Who did you take dad to be?”

Shapley responded by saying, “President Biden.”

Earlier in his testimony Shapley testified that the DOJ told investigators to not ask questions about the “Big Guy.”

