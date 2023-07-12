IRS Whistleblowers in Biden Investigation to Testify at Congressional Hearing Next Wednesday

The two IRS whistleblowers who have provided evidence and testimony alleging DOJ interference and obstruction in the Joe and Hunter Biden investigation being run by U.S. Attorney for Delaware David C. Weiss will testify in public at a Congressional hearing next Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee announced today. The hearing is set for July 19, one week before Hunter Biden will appear in court on July 26 for a sweetheart plea deal in the Weiss investigation on two misdemeanor tax charges and a diversion on a gun charge. Shapley’s testimony has caused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to raise the specter of impeachment for Attorney General Merrick Garland.

14-year IRS veteran Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and the anonymous IRS Criminal Investigator “Whistleblower X” are the lone announced witnesses. Transcripts of closed door testimony by Shapley and “Whistleblower X” was released last month by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Comment by the Oversight Committee on the hearing posted to Twitter, “IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley and Whistleblower X will testify at our committee next week. These whistleblowers have provided information about how @TheJusticeDept refused to follow evidence that implicated Joe Biden, tipped off Hunter Biden’s attorneys, allowed the clock to run out with respect to certain charges, and put Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal.”

In a separate tweet, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said, “These credible & brave whistleblowers possess critical info related to our ongoing investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes. Americans deserve to hear directly from them.”

Oversight Committee press release:

Key Whistleblowers to Testify on the Biden Family’s Influence Peddling Schemes

Comer announces hearing scheduled for July 19 WASHINGTON – House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) will hold a hearing titled “Hearing with IRS Whistleblowers About the Biden Criminal Investigation.” At this full committee hearing, the American people will hear from IRS whistleblowers who possess critical information related to the committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes. In addition, the whistleblowers will testify about the politicization and misconduct at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with respect to the Hunter Biden investigation. “Since taking the gavel in January, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability has made rapid progress in our investigation into the Biden family’s domestic and international business dealings to determine whether these activities compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality. From the thousands of financial records we’ve obtained, we know the Biden family set up over a 20 shell companies, engaged in intentionally complicated financial transactions with foreign adversaries, and made a concerted effort to hide the payments and avoid scrutiny,” said Chairman James Comer. “Thanks to the good work of Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, IRS whistleblowers recently provided information to Congress that confirm many findings of our investigation. Additionally, these whistleblowers provided information about how the Justice Department refused to follow evidence that implicated Joe Biden, tipped off Hunter Biden’s attorneys, allowed the clock to run out with respect to certain charges, and put Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal. Americans are rightfully angry about this two-tiered system of justice that seemingly allows the Biden family to operate above the law. We need to hear from whistleblowers and other witnesses about this weaponization of federal law enforcement power. This hearing is an opportunity for the American people to hear directly from these credible and brave whistleblowers. I look forward to their testimony as the Oversight Committee, along with the House Judiciary Committee and Ways and Means Committee, work to deliver transparency and accountability.” WHAT: Full Committee Hearing titled, “Hearing with IRS Whistleblowers About the Biden Criminal Investigation” DATE: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 TIME: 1:00pm ET LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building WITNESSES: Gary Shapley, Supervisory Special Agent, IRS Whistleblower X, Criminal Investigator, IRS The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/…

