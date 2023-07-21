Irish Journalist Explains How Trans Ideology Spreads in Organizations (VIDEO)

Helen Joyce is an Irish journalist. In a video that has been going viral on social media, she talks about how trans ideology spreads and gets defended in organizations.

She attributes it to the parents of trans children, who can’t admit that what they have done to their kids is wrong and who will cause others to be afraid to discuss the issue.

She suggests that this particular type of parent will spend the rest of their lives trying to justify their actions because they have to. Facing the truth is not an option.

Partial transcript via Real Clear Politics:

HELEN JOYCE: Something you may not have thought of is that there are a lot of people who can’t move on from this. And that’s the people who have transitioned their own children. So those people are going to be like the Japanese soldiers who were on Pacific islands and didn’t know the war was over. They’ve got to fight forever. This is another reason why this is the worst, worst, worst social contagion that we’ll ever have experienced. A lot of people have done what is the worst thing you could do, which is to harm their children irrevocably, because of it. Those people will have to believe that they did the right thing for the rest of their lives, for their own sanity, and for their own self-respect. So they’ll still be fighting, and each one of those people destroys entire organizations and entire friendship groups. Like, I’ve lost count of the number of times that somebody has said to me of a specific organization that has been turned upside down on this, “Oh, the deputy director has a trans child.” Or, oh, the journalist on that paper who does special investigations has a trans child. Or whatever. The entire organization gets paralyzed by that one person. And it may not even be widely known at that organization that they have a trans child. But it will come out, people will have sort of said quietly, and now you can’ talk truth in front of that person, and you know you can’t, because what you’re saying is: “You as a parent have done a truly, like, a human rights abuse level of awful thing to your own child that can not be fixed.”

