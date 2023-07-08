An Afghan national who served alongside the U.S. military as an interpreter and who escaped with his family during the Biden administration’s chaotic exit from the country two years ago was murdered in Washington this week.

Nasrat Ahmad Yar, a 31-year-old father of four, served the United States valiantly during the war but lost his life in the nation’s capital, which has been run into the ground by soft-on-crime Democrats.

WUSA-TV in D.C. reported Yar was out with his friends Sunday night when his wife asked him to come home.

A driver for the ride-sharing service Lyft, Yar told her he needed to work to pay rent. Just after midnight on Monday morning, he was shot in his car.

The young father was transported to an area hospital but did not survive his injuries.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to take care of his family. As of Friday morning, the campaign had surpassed its goal of $75,000 and had brought in more than $119,000 from almost 2,000 donors.

According to the campaign, Yar served as an interpreter for Army Special Forces troops for more than a decade in Afghanistan.

His oldest child is 13, while his youngest is just 15 months old.

Yar helped America in its battle against Islamist extremism, only to be murdered in a city that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has surrendered to criminal elements.

Sadly, the deadly encounter with whoever shot him was not Yar’s first experience with America’s plague of urban crime.

WUSA reported Yar relocated his family from Kabul to Philadelphia in 2021.

He left for the D.C. suburb of Alexandria, Virginia, after being robbed at gunpoint, friend Jeramie Malone told the CBS affiliate.

“I can’t emphasize enough how he was always helping,” Malone said of Yar. “Leaving the house was very dangerous for him, but he was always eager to help somebody else who is a good guy. His children were the most important thing to him, and he brought them here so he could be safe.”

NEW: I’ve spent the day talking to family and friends of Nasrat Ahmad Yar, the Lyft driver shot, killed in NE DC. He was a respected interpreter in Afghanistan. His wife wanted him to come home in Alexandria that night but he chose to work so he could make money for rent. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/pn8QKsRyDA — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) July 6, 2023

Service members described him as someone who was always willing to help. Ahmad Yar served as an interpreter for nearly a decade. https://t.co/3rKdIDHI8f — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) July 6, 2023

An officer who served alongside Yar spoke about him in an interview with WUSA.

”He was most certainly a marked man if he stayed [in Afghanistan],” retired Lt. Col. Matthew Butler said. “He served this country a great deal more than I did. I did 42 months in combat, but that was nowhere near what he had.”

Butler, who helped Yar with his immigration paperwork, added, “You just don’t have words to describe how you feel about someone who had given so much to his country, not as a citizen, but then comes here and experiences some of the worst behavior our country has to offer.”

“The irony is really thick here,” he concluded.

The murder was caught on a surveillance camera. The video shows four young males running after a gun was discharged.

One of the suspects in the clip yelled, “You just killed him!”

Another responded, “He was reaching, bro.”

The suspects all appear to be young — WUSA described them as “four boys” — which means, according to the city and country’s current gun laws, they were not supposed to be in possession of a firearm. The law failed to dissuade one of them from using it to kill a man who was trying to support a family.

Democrats failed Yar when they withdrew U.S. forces from his country in a chaotic manner two summers ago, leaving Americans and Afghans alike dead or under the threat of execution.

On Monday, the party’s domestic policies failed him — this time costing him his life and leaving his children broken and his wife a window.

Not even the Taliban managed to accomplish that feat.

Police are seeking the suspects in the case and are offering a $25,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest.

MPD seeks suspects in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, July 3, 2023, in the 400 Block of 11th Street, Northeast. Release: https://t.co/B9KvdNkKGl pic.twitter.com/fxXPIG31sD — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 6, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.