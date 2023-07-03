“The Images You Circulated Online Are Complete Fakes” – Hunter Biden Lawyer Accuses Republicans of Faking WhatsApp Message

In a letter sent to Republicans on the House Ways and Means Chairman, Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell denied Joe Biden was sitting next to Hunter Biden when his son sent a threatening WhatsApp message to a Chinese business associate.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhasApp messenger.

Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management.

Harvest Fund Management had previously invested in Hunter Biden’s firm, BHR Partners – a private investment fund founded in 2013 that is co-owned by the Bank of China.

The July 2017 WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Henry Zhao is as follows according to the IRS whistleblower:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Abbe Lowell also accused Republicans of faking the WhatsApp message.

“The screengrab images you posted are not real and contain a myriad of issues. In short, the images you circulated online are complete fakes.” Abbe Lowell wrote in a 10-page letter to House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith.

Hunter’s lawyer was referring to the graphic posted by Chairman Jason Smith.

The House Ways and Means Chairman simply put Hunter’s WhatsApp message in a graphic to illustrate the threatening text.

JOE WAS IN THE ROOM. pic.twitter.com/2WYAP8YWS6 — Jason Smith (@JasonSmithMO) June 22, 2023

Lawyers for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley responded to Abbe Lowell’s attacks on the House Ways and Means Chairman.

“Biden family lawyers have resorted to intimidation before—reportedly threatening federal prosecutors with “career suicide” if they charged Hunter Biden—so this attempt to intimidate our client and the oversight authorities scrutinizing the politicization of that case is no surprise. IRS SSA Gary Shapley has scrupulously followed the rules and blew the whistle to Congress about the unequal application of tax laws pursuant to 26 U.S.C. §6103(f)(5) and 5 U.S.C. §2302(b)(8)(C), a process facilitated lawfully by the authority of both Chairs of the tax committees, including Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR)—with whom we are still working cooperatively to arrange follow-up testimony to supplement for the Senate any topics not covered in the transcripts of questioning by Republican and Democrat staff already released by the House Ways and Means Committee.” Shapley’s lawyer Mark Lytle wrote.

