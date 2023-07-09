“I’m Wondering What’s Going On with Your Campaign?… What Happened?” – Maria Bartiromo Corners Ron DeSantis in Sunday Interview (VIDEO)

Governor Ron DeSantis joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunder Morning Futures this morning.

Maria did not hesitate to ask the hard questions. Maria cornered Governor DeSantis on his stalled out campaign. DeSantis has failed to put a dent in President Trump’s huge lead in the GOP presidential primary.

Governor DeSantis dismissed claims of a stalled campaign, attributing them to media narratives that seek to undermine his candidacy.

“I’m wondering what’s going on with your campaign? There was a lot of optimism about you running for president earlier in the year, but here’s this weekend’s headline from the Politico playbook, “FAILURE TO LAUNCH — Florida Gov. RON DeSANTIS’ campaign to topple DONALD TRUMP has stalled.” We are way behind, says a top DeSantis PAC official, sounding the alarm. What happened?” asked Maria Bartiromo.

DeSantis asserted that the media is aware of his potential to defeat President Biden and enact policies they may oppose. DeSantis emphasized the significance of building grassroots support in early primary states, highlighting the recent launch of the “mama’s movement” initiative alongside his wife in Iowa. He believes that parents, especially mothers, will play a crucial role in both the primary and general elections.

“Maria, these are narratives. The media does not want me to be the nominee. I think that’s very, very clear. Why? Because they know I’ll beat Biden. But even more importantly, they know I will actually deliver on all these things,” DeSantis said.

Bartiromo brought attention to a recent poll that showed DeSantis trailing former President Donald Trump, who was leading with 56% support compared to DeSantis’s 22%. In response, DeSantis acknowledged Trump’s popularity but focused on addressing the issue of corruption within the justice system. He pledged to end the “weaponization” of government agencies, advocating for the appointment of a new FBI director on day one.

“I think one of the reasons that Donald Trump is in the lead, because of the corruption and the unfairness of our justice system,” said DeSantis.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.

