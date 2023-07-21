“I’m Tired of Women Whining” – Female Conservative Commentator Torches British Feminist Author in Debate Over Equal Pay (VIDEO)

Let’s all hope the woke leftists representing the U.S. Women’s soccer team did not hear about this.

Feminist author and self described socialist Grace Blakeley, got destroyed by conservative YouTuber Pearl Davis while engaging in ferocious discussion regarding equal pay in sports, specifically soccer.

Davis made common sense points explaining why men get more money than women, including skill and viewership. Blakeley could only whine about men getting paid too much and got stumped by Davis on more than one occasion.

The debate occurred Tuesday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

Piers Morgan brought up the topic of equal pay by mentioning that the Australian Women’s soccer team had been whining that the pay gap for the World Cup was sexist and unfair.

As Reuters notes, the total prize money for the 2023 Women’s World Cup is $110 million, compared with $440 million offered to the men’s teams at the 2022 World Cup.

The pay gap, though, is not due to sexism but rather market forces. Far more people across the world care about men’s soccer, period.

Pearl echoed this truism and also mentioned that the primary reason females have opportunities in professional sports is because men fund their leagues.

For one, I think all of the women should thank the men for funding our leagues, because most of our leagues would not exist without the men. Number two: When we have the same numbers (in terms of revenue), then we should get the same pay. I’m sorry, I play volleyball at the highest level, and it’s like when we make what the men make and get the crowds that the men draw, then we should get paid the same.

WATCH:

Blakeley responded by condemning capitalism and claiming the men make too much money.

There are all sorts of problems with how this market for labor works. I don’t think the top football (soccer) players should be paid as much as they do. I think it’s ridiculous. I don’t think (market forces) should be the way we decide how to pay (athletes)?

Davis had a sharp reply ready: “Who gets to decide? You?

I’m so tired of women whining. … Literally, the men fund our leagues, and we still whine that we don’t get paid enough. And honestly, when athletes do s*** like this, it makes all of us (women) look bad because instead of being thankful for the league that we have, we go out and whine and complain about the pay.

Later in the discussion, Davis noted no one complains about female supermodels dominating the industry or that Onlyfans models make far more than men.

Kendall Jenner is the highest-paid supermodel. Where are the male supermodels? But whenever men dominate in an industry, women will just complain.

Blakely’s only response was that everyone is underpaid and should join unions to achieve higher wages.

As Morgan quickly pointed out, though, unions exist throughout female sports and multiple other industries so it’s difficult to see her point.

He then posed a question: How many women would win the Olympic gold medals if sports were not divided by gender? Considering trans males dominate female sports regularly, it’s safe to say we already know the answer.

Men are better than women at sports. Let’s not live in this delusion, said Davis.

She then stumped Blakeley by asking her to name just five female soccer players or WNBA players. The socialist feminist could not.