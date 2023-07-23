Illegal Alien Who Publicly Beheaded Girlfriend in Minnesota Found ‘Not Guilty’ Due to Mental Illness

An illegal alien who publicly beheaded his girlfriend in Minnesota has been found “not guilty” due to mental illness.

Alexis Saborit, 42, was originally convicted of first-degree premeditated murder on May 11 for the killing of America Thayer, 55.

However, that ruling was overturned last week after Judge Caroline Lennon ruled that “[Saborit’s] mental illness prevented him from understanding his actions were morally wrong.”

Police were called on the afternoon of July 28, 2021, after someone saw Saborit throw a woman’s head out of his vehicle at an intersection.

“When officers arrived, they found Thayer’s body lying on the ground next to the car with her head lying next to her,” Fox 9 reports. “Officers found what appeared to be a sheath for a large knife in a nearby yard. They found a knife in a trash can in an alley in the area. Officers located Saborit a short distance away from the scene and took him into custody.”

Days before the murder, investigators found that Saborit had laughed as he told a friend, “I’m going to chop her f—ing head off.”

The illegal alien from Cuba, who was released into the U.S. in 2012 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), told law enforcement that he did it because Thayer was planning to leave him.

The defense claimed that Saborit was not guilty due to a traumatic brain injury from a 2017 car crash, which allegedly prompted him to have delusions and hallucinations.

“It is tough to understand how somebody can commit cold-blooded murder, plan to do it, tell everyone they’re going to do it, have a motive to do it, and then somehow be considered insane,” Charles Thayer, son of Thayer, told FOX 9 at the Scott County courthouse on the day of the ruling.

“I just don’t know what world or society we are living in anymore,” the grieving son continued. “I just want this to be over with, for myself and my family.”

Charles Thayer pointed to the long history of abuse that Saborit subjected his mother to.

“This is your typical tell-tale abusive man controlling a relationship for many, many years. And I cannot even tell you how many times the cops were called for him beating the crap out of her,” he explained.

Breitbart News reports, “The deceased had worked at My Pillow, founded by Mike Lindell, and her friends said she changed her name to ‘America’ after legally immigrating to the United States and becoming a naturalized American citizen.”