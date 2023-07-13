Ilhan Omar Will Not Attend Israeli President Herzog’s Speech to Congress

On Wednesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who takes brotherly love very seriously, announced she will not attend next week’s speech by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to a joint session of Congress.

In a series of tweets, Omar launched her diatribe.

“There is no way in hell I am attending the joint session address from a President whose country has banned me and denied Rashida Tlaib the ability to see her grandma.”

There is no way in hell I am attending the joint session address from a President whose country has banned me and denied @RashidaTlaib the ability to see her grandma. A thread👇🏽 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

Omar whined about Israel’s decision in 2019 to bar Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering the country because of their support of the BDS movement against Israel.

BDS stands for the movement to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel. A visit to the BDS website (www.BDSmovement.net) quickly reveals that BDS has a far more radical goal: eliminating Israel as a Jewish state. This is not an exaggeration. This is something BDS leaders readily admit.

Tlaib also famously wore a t-shirt that erases Israel from the map but expects to enter the country she wants to see wiped from the map?

WE SHOULD NOT BE INVITING THE PRESIDENT OF ISRAEL—A GOVERNMENT WHO UNDER ITS CURRENT PRIME MINISTER BARRED THE FIRST TWO MUSLIM WOMEN ELECTED TO CONGRESS FROM VISITING THE COUNTRY—TO GIVE A JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

Omar also took the opportunity to try to blame the raging violence in the West Bank entirely on Israel.

And above all, it comes during the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in history, immediately following Israel’s largest incursion into the occupied West Bank in two decades, one that flattened city blocks, and killed at least a dozen people https://t.co/72Gg1UxyH6 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

In February, the radical Omar was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.