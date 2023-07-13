Ilhan Omar Will Not Attend Israeli President Herzog’s Speech to Congress

On Wednesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who takes brotherly love very seriously,  announced she will not attend next week’s speech by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to a joint session of Congress.

In a series of tweets, Omar launched her diatribe.

“There is no way in hell I am attending the joint session address from a President whose country has banned me and denied Rashida Tlaib the ability to see her grandma.”

Omar whined about Israel’s decision in 2019 to bar Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering the country because of their support of the BDS movement against Israel.

BDS stands for the movement to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel. A visit to the BDS website (www.BDSmovement.net) quickly reveals that BDS has a far more radical goal: eliminating Israel as a Jewish state. This is not an exaggeration. This is something BDS leaders readily admit.

Tlaib also famously wore a t-shirt that erases Israel from the map but expects to enter the country she wants to see wiped from the map?

Omar also took the opportunity to try to blame the raging violence in the West Bank entirely on Israel.

In February, the radical Omar was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

