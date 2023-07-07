Ignored and Unsuccessful: Atlanta Police Hunt for Salon Robber Whose Heist Fell on Deaf Ears (VIDEO)

Source: Atlanta Police Department

In an event that could pass as a comedy skit, Atlanta police are actively searching for a man whose attempted robbery of a nail salon was largely ignored by the salon’s patrons and employees.

The incident took place on July 3 at the Nail First salon located at 2625 Piedmont Road, according to Atlanta News First.

However, the robber’s criminal ambitions were thwarted not by a show of force or an activated alarm system, but rather, an unexpected wall of apathy.

The man entered the salon and demanded that patrons surrender their money and get on the ground. Bizarrely, as CCTV footage reveals, most patrons barely moved or showed any reaction to the would-be criminal’s demands.

The sight of customers and staff casually ignoring his threats adds a comic twist to this otherwise serious situation.

This unusual non-response seemingly confused and deflated the would-be robber, who, failing to gain any traction with his demands, ultimately fled the scene empty-handed with his silver Sedan.

The Atlanta police have now launched a manhunt for the man. They are appealing to the public for any information that could help identify him. Crime Stoppers Atlanta has set up a tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) and is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the man’s identification and arrest.

