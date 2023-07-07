“If It Wasn’t for Your Vote, We Would Not Have Joe Biden in the White House” – EPIC! Audience Member DRESSES DOWN Turncoat Mike Pence at Campaign Event (VIDEO)

On Wednesday turncoat Mike Pence held a smallish campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa. During the event one woman confronted Pence for failing America and allowing the 2020 election results to move forward for a final vote before Congress.

Conservative voter: “Do you ever second-guess yourself? That was a constitutional right that you had to send those votes back to the states… If it wasn’t for your vote, we would not have Joe Biden in the White House.”

Mike Pence did not appreciate the uncensored honesty at his smallish event. He started pointing at the woman to defend his vote.

Mike Pence: I say this with great affection and respect. The Constitution is very clear. My job was to oversee a session of Congress where objections could be heard, and I made sure that objections would be recognized so we would hear whatever evidence or whether debate there was. But the Constitution says you open and count the votes. No more, no less. The Constitution affords no authority for the vice president or anyone else to reject votes or return votes to the states. It’s never been done before, should never be done in the future. I’m sorry, ma’am, but that’s actually what the Constitution says. No vice president in American history ever asserted the authority that you have been convinced that I had. But I want to tell you, with all due respect, I said before, I said when I announced. President Trump was wrong about my authority that day, and he’s still wrong.

Dirty Mike Pence forgot to tell the audience that he promised Americans that “We’ll have our day in Congress. We’ll hear the objections. We’ll hear the evidence.”

Actually, it was Pence who tried to get Pence to "violate the Constitution". https://t.co/uez5gNxDq7 pic.twitter.com/OVHK7ygfjZ — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 9, 2021

It was all a lie. Now Mike Pence is pretending like he never made that promise to Trump voters.

Go away, Mike Pence.