Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Trump Over Social Media Posts, Says Hunter is in Danger Because of Trump

Hunter Biden’s attorney sent a cease and desist letter to Trump over his social media posts.

Abbe Lowell, one of Hunter Biden’s lawyers, said Hunter is in danger because of Trump.

Lowell absurdly claimed Trump’s words incite violence and used the recent arrest of a Jan 6r near Obama’s DC neighborhood as an example.

Federal prosecutors said a January 6 defendant recently went to Obama’s DC neighborhood after Trump posted the former president’s alleged address to Truth Social.

Obama’s address is publicly available.

But the prosecutors just wanted to blame Trump.

Lowell said Hunter Biden is in danger of coming under a Paul Pelosi type of attack.

ABC News reported: