Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Pictured Smoking a Bong on His Pacific Palisades Balcony during a Visit by Hunter

Remember when the fake news told you Hunter Biden was sober?

The Daily Mail on Friday released photos of Hunter Biden’s attorney Kevin Morris smoking a bong from his balcony in Los Angeles during a visit from Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden was seen visiting Morris at his Pacific Palisades home when the photo was taken.

The Daily Mail reported:

Hunter Biden visited his ‘sugar brother’ Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris – who was photographed appearing to smoke from a bong. The First Son took a trip from his Malibu pad to the Pacific Palisades on Thursday to visit his attorney, after agreeing to plead guilty to federal tax crimes last month. While Hunter was at the house, Morris was snapped on a balcony in plain view of the public street appearing to huff from a white bong, in photos exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com. Seeing his attorney rip from a bong could bring unwanted flashbacks for the First Son, who photographed and videoed himself using copious amounts of drugs including crack cocaine on weeks-long benders for years, material from his abandoned laptop shows.

Hunter has a long history of illegal drug use.

Hunter Biden’s first arrest may have been when he was 18. Hunter was arrested on Jersey Shore related to drug charges in 1988 and had his record expunged.

Many years later and after several stops into drug treatment facilities Hunter joined his father the Vice President on a trip to China in 2013 where Hunter — inexperienced and out of place — was able to secure a $1.5 billion from China for private equity fund which he was forming at the time.

A year later in early 2014 Hunter was discharged from the Navy for testing positive for cocaine.

Then in April 2014, just a couple months later, Hunter Biden Hunter joined the Board of Burisma Holdings in the Ukraine. Hunter served on the Board until early 2019. Hunter was paid approximately $50,000 a month in his position.

The largest oil and gas company in the Ukraine hired a chronic drug addict only a few months after the addict was removed from the US Navy for doing cocaine.

In 2016 Hunter Biden returned a rental car with a crack pipe with cocaine residue and a small amount of a white, powdery substance.

A used crack pipe, credit cards, a Delaware Attorney General badge, US Secret Service business cards, two ID’s belonging to Hunter Biden, son of former VP Joe Biden were found in a Hertz rental car in Arizona.

A lab analysis of the crack pipe revealed it was used to smoke cocaine, not meth, however, no fingerprints were found on the pipe.

And surprise, surprise, the County and City Attorney’s offices declined to prosecute Hunter Biden.

Hunter was never charged with a crime in this incident.

In 2018 Hunter fathered a child with a Washington DC stripper while he was dating his dead brother’s wife.

In 2018 the IRS placed a tax lien on Hunter Biden seeking $112,805 in unpaid taxes from 2015.

And according to Page Six, Hunter Biden allegedly spent time at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in New York City in 2018. Hunter allegedly ordered pricey booze, was joined by several strippers in a private room while he did drugs and had strippers run to find him a dildo.

In 2020 Hunter Biden was tied to a human trafficking ring with women who appear to be involved in the sex industry, including non-resident alien women in the US who are citizens of Russia or Ukraine.

In 2020 The New York Post released a photo of Hunter Biden sleeping with a crack pipe in is mouth like a pacifier.

The New York Post had several photos of Hunter yet to be released from his laptop.

These are just a few of the public allegations against Hunter Biden.

After years of drug abuse, there are likely many more episodes not yet public.

