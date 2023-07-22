Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Files House Ethics Complaint Against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

A lawyer representing Hunter Biden has filed a House ethics complaint against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene held up sexually explicit images of the president’s son during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday.

The images are from Hunter Biden’s laptop, which he had left at a computer repair shop — before making its way into the hands of conservative media.

Abbe David Lowell, Biden’s lawyer, wrote a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics claiming that the congresswoman’s actions “blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct.”

“Your colleague has lowered herself, and by extension the entire House of Representatives, to a new level of abhorrent behavior that blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct,” Lowell wrote, according to a report from the Washington Post. “If the OCE takes its responsibilities seriously, it will promptly and decisively condemn and discipline Ms. Greene for her latest actions.”

The lawyer also complained about Rep. Greene’s social media posts, in which he claimed she “baselessly” linked him to “an Eastern prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

Lowell complained that the other people’s faces were blurred in the photos, but his client’s was not.

“None of her actions or statements could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and her conduct and the forums she uses to spew her unhinged rhetoric.”

The hearing featured two IRS whistleblowers who allege that the president’s son received special treatment during their investigation into his business dealings.

“Before we begin, I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home that parental discretion is advised,” Greene said before holding up a poster featuring some of the hundreds of sexual images found on the hard drive.

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene brings receipts of Hunter Biden paying for a plane ticket for a woman, likely for sex, constituting a potential violation of the MANN ACT pic.twitter.com/N2XIJWxhi0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 19, 2023

Greene alleged during the hearing that the president’s son had used his businesses to write off payments to prostitutes illegally.

“If he was purchasing her a ticket for sex and traveling across state lines, do you believe that to be a violation of the MANN Act, Mr. Ziegler?” Greene asked.

WATCH: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shows Hunter Biden sex pics during House Oversight Committee hearing pic.twitter.com/ONpD1bec7d — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 19, 2023

IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler would not confirm if Biden had violated the MANN Act in that instance but said they found deductions for what he believed to be a sex club and escort services.

“This is evidence of Hunter Biden —” Greene started to say, drawing protests from the Democrats.

Here is proof Hunter Biden paid prostitutes through his law firm, OWASCO PC, and trafficked his victims across state lines in violation of the Mann Act. Not only that, IRS whistleblowers confirm Hunter Biden committed tax fraud by deducting payments to prostitutes from OWASCO’s… pic.twitter.com/JAB0cPMNrM — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 19, 2023

The congresswoman also tweeted a video of the exchange, writing, “Here is proof Hunter Biden paid prostitutes through his law firm, OWASCO PC, and trafficked his victims across state lines in violation of the Mann Act. Not only that, IRS whistleblowers confirm Hunter Biden committed tax fraud by deducting payments to prostitutes from OWASCO’s taxes.”

Lowell also filed a complaint with the ethics office against Greene back in April.