Hunter Biden Photographed Himself Driving at 175mph and Smoking Crack with Prostitutes en Route to Vegas

Hunter Biden is under scrutiny again following the release of several compromising images allegedly obtained from the infamous laptop, Daily Mail reported Sunday.

On June 12, 2018, the 53-year-old was purportedly filmed smoking what looks like a crack pipe as he drove through a residential neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia. The images were uploaded by Marco Polo, a nonprofit organization headed by former Donald Trump aide Garrett Ziegler.

Less than two months later, on August 1, Biden appears to have taken a snapshot of his Porsche 911’s dashboard, displaying a speed of at least 172 mph on his way to Las Vegas to party with prostitutes.

Daily Mail has more on the story:

Texts also on the computer, which he left at a Delaware repair shop, show him coordinating with multiple prostitutes and inviting them all to soak in his hotel hot tub. ‘I don’t have a bathing suit and I really really wanted to wear a cute bathing suit,’ wrote one woman, saved in Hunter’s contacts book as ‘Cheryl’. ‘But I don’t have any money to buy one so then I’m just going to have to be naked right?’ The orgy may have been too much even for the hooker, who wrote to him the next day: ‘Honestly babe the problem is you have too many girls there. I understand you like a lot of girls. She added: ‘That’s fine do one at a time.’ The trip appears to be during the same fateful weeks-long Vegas bender he was later caught on camera describing to a prostitute how Russian drug dealers stole one of his laptops and left him for dead in the hot tub.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on Hunter Biden’s hookers and drugs since October 2020 before the presidential election.

The mainstream media and top intelligence officials at the time lied to the American public and insisted that Hunter’s laptop was a Russian disinformation campaign. This was a complete lie – and they all knew it.

Last week The Gateway Pundit reported on how Hunter Biden wrote off his prostitution costs and trips to sex clubs as a “business expense.”

The Biden DOJ gave him a pass on this, of course.