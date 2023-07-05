Hunter Biden Sends Out an S.O.S. – Former GOP Congressman Denver Riggleman Answers

by

CBS News reports that Hunter Biden is getting new help from an old friend of the current regime — a development which many describe as a Deep State rescue operation for the Resident in Chief’s ne’er-do-well son.

Former Virginia Republican Representative and senior technical advisor to the January 6th Select Committee Denver Riggleman confirmed the CBS report. Riggleman is proud to be working with Hunter Biden.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Riggleman, a former intelligence analyst, further explains his current position.

“Truth Matters,” Riggleman tweets, “When I took this job, I wasn’t pro-Hunter or anti-Hunter. I am pro-data and facts. Forensics make clear that considerable information linked to Hunter Biden is questionable.”

Supporters of Joe Biden’s crack-loving and compromised son say the addition of Riggleman to Hunter’s defense team represents a troubling development for the GOP.

“When Riggleman gets involved in things,” tweeted Jack Hopkins, “The truth is revealed.”

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger took a short break from simping for Ukraine to express his excitement over the Riggleman news.

“If ANYONE has altered Hunters information or tried to plant anything, Denver will find it,” Kinzinger tweeted, “He’s the best there is.”

However excited BlueAnon may be at the moment, many suggest the fix is already in for the Biden Family’s future in politics and that the establishment wants them gone.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, even Democrats are weary after two and a half years of disastrous administration.

Reports of cocaine at the White House certainly don’t improve the Biden’s situation.

FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin expressed upset that he wasn’t invited to the “Coke and Hoes Mixer”

All jokes about an 80’s themed Weekend at Biden’s Party aside, accusations of Deep State defense are numerous.

“Republicans are coming to the aid of Hunter Biden in an effort to stop Congress from connecting the president to his son’s influence-peddling schemes,” tweeted noteworthy influencer @amuse.

Riggleman, however, says his only interest is providing the American people with fact.

“Sourcing, expert data analysis and facts-based insights are the only way,” Riggleman tweets, “I look forward to the truth coming out.”

But with Michelle Obama, Gavin Newsom, and many others anxiously awaiting their turn at selection, it’s doubtful the Deep State really wants to save Hunter Biden or his senile father.

The “Truth” is more subjective than ever.

Shawn Bradley Witzemann
Shawn Bradley Witzemann is an independent, "Free Range Journalist" with a broad skill set - utilized through various roles as a multi-media professional, investigator, analyst, public relations officer, and consultant on an eclectic range of endeavors. In spite of legal challenges associated with his work as a gonzo journalist at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Witzemann remains a fierce advocate for the cause of liberty — never-ceasing in his efforts to discover and publicize the truth of what happened that day. Witzemann currently serves as Staff Writer, Investigator, and Social Media Manager for CondemnedUSA, as well as a trusted Media Correspondent for a number of projects in frontier sciences within NASA, DARPA, DHS, and the Pentagon. Follow Shawn on Twitter @shawnwitzemann l Truth Social @FreeRangeJournalist

You can email Shawn Bradley Witzemann here, and read more of Shawn Bradley Witzemann's articles here.

 

