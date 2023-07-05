Hunter Biden Sends Out an S.O.S. – Former GOP Congressman Denver Riggleman Answers

CBS News reports that Hunter Biden is getting new help from an old friend of the current regime — a development which many describe as a Deep State rescue operation for the Resident in Chief’s ne’er-do-well son.

Former Virginia Republican Representative and senior technical advisor to the January 6th Select Committee Denver Riggleman confirmed the CBS report. Riggleman is proud to be working with Hunter Biden.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Riggleman, a former intelligence analyst, further explains his current position.

“Truth Matters,” Riggleman tweets, “When I took this job, I wasn’t pro-Hunter or anti-Hunter. I am pro-data and facts. Forensics make clear that considerable information linked to Hunter Biden is questionable.”

🧵 Truth matters. When I took this job, I wasn’t pro-Hunter or anti-Hunter. I am pro-data and facts. Forensics make clear that considerable information linked to Hunter Biden is questionable. 1/2 https://t.co/a6KMtodonu — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) July 5, 2023

Supporters of Joe Biden’s crack-loving and compromised son say the addition of Riggleman to Hunter’s defense team represents a troubling development for the GOP.

“When Riggleman gets involved in things,” tweeted Jack Hopkins, “The truth is revealed.”

I hope the GOP understands the significance of @RepRiggleman working with Hunter Biden’s legal team. When Riggleman gets involved with things, the truth is revealed. I’d say this makes the GOP nervous. It should. — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) July 5, 2023

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger took a short break from simping for Ukraine to express his excitement over the Riggleman news.

“If ANYONE has altered Hunters information or tried to plant anything, Denver will find it,” Kinzinger tweeted, “He’s the best there is.”

If ANYONE has altered Hunters information or tried to plant anything, Denver will find it. He’s the best there is. https://t.co/efZD15Nrdd — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) July 5, 2023

However excited BlueAnon may be at the moment, many suggest the fix is already in for the Biden Family’s future in politics and that the establishment wants them gone.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, even Democrats are weary after two and a half years of disastrous administration.

Reports of cocaine at the White House certainly don’t improve the Biden’s situation.

FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin expressed upset that he wasn’t invited to the “Coke and Hoes Mixer”

Anyone else upset they weren’t invited to the “Coke and Hoes Mixer” at the #WhiteHouse this week?! When President @JoeBiden is away – did Hunty have a Risky Business party?! How exciting for America… pic.twitter.com/kfX4ea67dB — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) July 4, 2023

All jokes about an 80’s themed Weekend at Biden’s Party aside, accusations of Deep State defense are numerous.

“Republicans are coming to the aid of Hunter Biden in an effort to stop Congress from connecting the president to his son’s influence-peddling schemes,” tweeted noteworthy influencer @amuse.

DEEP STATE: Republicans are coming to the aid of Hunter Biden in an effort to stop Congress from connecting the president to his son’s influence-peddling schemes. Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia is now employed by Hunter’s legal team.https://t.co/FsOgF0L7o7 — @amuse (@amuse) July 5, 2023

Riggleman, however, says his only interest is providing the American people with fact.

“Sourcing, expert data analysis and facts-based insights are the only way,” Riggleman tweets, “I look forward to the truth coming out.”

But with Michelle Obama, Gavin Newsom, and many others anxiously awaiting their turn at selection, it’s doubtful the Deep State really wants to save Hunter Biden or his senile father.

The “Truth” is more subjective than ever.