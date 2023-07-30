House Republicans Call for New Trial for Army Deserter Bowe Bergdahl After His Conviction is Thrown Out

As we recently noted, Bowe Bergdahl’s court-martial conviction for Army desertion was recently thrown out by a federal judge on a claim that the sentencing judge was biased.

Now House Republicans are calling for a new trial for Bergdahl.

This is the right thing to do. As many as six soldiers were killed in the search for Bergdahl following his disappearance.

Townhall reports:

Republicans Want Bowe Bergdahl to Face New Trial After Desertion Conviction Is Thrown Out House Republicans, led by Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), are calling for the Department of Justice and Department of Defense to have a new trial for former Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl after a judge threw out his case for desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. The New York Post reports U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton ruled Tuesday that Bergdahl would have his sentence overturned, after he pled guilty in 2017, due to his court-martial judge’s failure to disclose a possible conflict of interest. The reasoning was because Army Col. Jeffery Nance failed to disclose that he had applied to the Trump administration for a post as a federal immigration judge the same day. GOP lawmakers wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Bergdahl saying having his conviction overturned dishonors the soldiers who were “endangered and potentially … killed” as a result of his actions. Bergdahl did not have to serve time in prison after pleading guilty to walking away from his post in Afghanistan, resulting in him being captured by the Taliban and held for five years.

People are justifiably outraged.

I’m hot right now 😡 All I’m gonna say is that the safest place for him was solitary in the brig.

The world can be a real dangerous place sometimes. Extra dangerous for someone directly responsible for getting good guys hurt and killed.https://t.co/yLktWNtOxO — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) July 27, 2023

Bowe Bergdahl is a traitor and the families of the soldiers killed searching for him deserve justice. He already plead guilty and we’re demanding a retrial. https://t.co/wLYJIk7fAL — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 28, 2023

Want proof, the military is being subverted by woke crap? Leftist judge vacates Bowe Bergdahl conviction…https://t.co/1bACWreq71 — Dmturk (@abledanm) July 27, 2023

This country has a responsibility to the families of the men who died looking for Bergdahl.