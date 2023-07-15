HORROR: Elderly Woman Killed After Being Run Over by Man in Stolen Forklift in Home Depot Parking Lot



Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown

An elderly woman sleeping in her car in a Home Depot parking lot in Waldorf, Maryland was killed after being chased down by a man in a stolen forklift earlier this month.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, was arrested in connection with the horrific murder.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Brown broke into a Lowe’s, stole a forklift, and “rammed it through the rear gates.”

Brown steered the forklift to a neighboring Home Depot parking lot where Gloristine Pinkney, 73, was sleeping in her car.

When Pinkney got out of her car, Brown ran over her with the forklift and killed her.

“Brown left Lowe’s on the forklift, entering the parking lot of Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place where, for unknown reasons, he rammed a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. A woman, who was asleep in the car, got out when the forklift struck her car and began running away.” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect then stole the victim’s car.

“Brown followed her, struck her with the forklift and ran over her, and then stole the victim’s car and fled.” the Sheriff said.

Police found Gloristine Pinkney’s dead body underneath the forklift.

The two were not known to each other according to law enforcement.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft, and “other related charges,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.