Holiday Weekend News Dump: US Attorney David Weiss Responds to Jim Jordan

On Friday US Attorney from Delaware, David Weiss responded to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan’s request for clarification about a June 7 letter he sent to the Committee claiming he had full authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

David Weiss signed a June 7 letter claiming he had been granted “ultimate authority” over the Hunter Biden case.

This contradicts what an IRS whistleblower heard David Weiss say during one of his in-person meetings with the prosecutor.

Mark Lytle, an attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapely told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that US Attorney David Weiss, the Trump-appointed Delaware prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden’s case, said he had no power to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Whistleblower Gary Shapely said David Weiss disclosed this to him on one of his in-person meetings with the US Attorney.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland however has insisted David Weiss had full authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

In March Garland said under oath that Weiss had full authority to charge Hunter Biden.

“The U.S. Attorney in Delaware has been advised that he has full authority … to bring cases in other jurisdictions if he feels it’s necessary,” Garland said.

“Weiss said he tried to go to the DC US Attorney’s office and they wouldn’t approve it. And he was trying to go charge it elsewhere in California – and he was trying to seek special counsel authority and that got denied and so this was a shocker to the agents who were present,” Mark Lytle told Fox News.

Who is lying?

Weiss responded to Chairman Jordan’s request for answers about the June 7 letter in a Friday night news dump on a holiday weekend.

Weiss told Jim Jordan that he is “not at liberty” to provide the materials he is seeking because the whistleblowers’ allegations relate to a criminal investigation that is now being prosecuted in the US District Court for the District of Delaware.

How convenient.

Weiss reiterated what he wrote in the June 7 letter to the Committee: “I have been granted ultimate authority over this matter, including responsibility for deciding where, when and whether to file charges and for making decisions necessary to preserve the integrity of the prosecution…”

He continued, “I stand by what I wrote and wish to expand on what this means.”

Weiss confirmed his charging authority is limited to his home district in Delaware, and if he needed to bring charges in another venue he would have to contact the US Attorney’s Office for the district in question.

The real question is, did the US Attorneys in California and DC, both appointed by Joe Biden, block Weiss from bringing charges against Hunter Biden?