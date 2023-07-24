Hillary Clinton Steps Into It After Claiming “MAGA Republicans” Blocking Increase in Federal Minimum Wage

Hillary Clinton, the woman of the people.

Hillary took a shot at “MAGA Republicans” on Monday and accused them of blocking an increase in the federal minimum wage.

“As of today, it’s been 14 years since the $7.25 federal minimum wage was last raised. @POTUS supports raising the wage to at least $15,” Hillary said. “MAGA Republicans have repeatedly blocked an increase.”

“What do they have against millions of working families making more?” she said.

As of today, it's been 14 years since the $7.25 federal minimum wage was last raised.@POTUS supports raising the wage to at least $15. MAGA Republicans have repeatedly blocked an increase. What do they have against millions of working families making more? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 24, 2023

Congressman Troy Nehls came back with the perfect response.

Rep. Nehls posted a 2016 photo of Hillary Clinton walking into a person’s apartment in East Harlem with a look of disgust and shock on her face.

Hillary Clinton was shocked as she toured an apartment in East Harlem.

She really cares about the working class.