HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Has to be Led Across the Hall at NATO Summit and Told to Sign a Book (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday participated in a guest book signing and official photo with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

Biden arrived in Lithuania on Monday evening to participate in a NATO Summit after a disastrous meeting with King Charles III.

Joe Biden couldn’t even take an official photo or sign a book without being given specific instructions.

He’s completely shot.

The Lithuanian president had to guide Biden the entire time and tell him what to do.

Embarrassing!

“My signature? Just the signature?” Biden asked.

WATCH: