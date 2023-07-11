HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Has to be Led Across the Hall at NATO Summit and Told to Sign a Book (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday participated in a guest book signing and official photo with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

Biden arrived in Lithuania on Monday evening to participate in a NATO Summit after a disastrous meeting with King Charles III.

King Charles III, left, and President Joe Biden, right, inspect the Honor Guard after Biden arrives at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Joe Biden couldn’t even take an official photo or sign a book without being given specific instructions.

He’s completely shot.

The Lithuanian president had to guide Biden the entire time and tell him what to do.

Embarrassing!

“My signature? Just the signature?” Biden asked.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

