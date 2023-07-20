HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Gets Lost Again After Mumbling Through Speech in Philly (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday traveled to Philadelphia to boast about his failing economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics” at the Philly Shipyard.

Bidenomics = High mortgage rates, high inflation rates, collapsed banks, expensive groceries, record high rent, and dwindling retirement accounts.

Feeble Joe had to use the shorter staircase when boarding Air Force One.

Biden ignored reporters asking about his crappy economy as soon as he landed in Philly.

“Mr. President, voters still have a negative view of the economy. What’s your response to that?” a reporter shouted as Biden shuffled away.

Biden’s short speech at the Philly Shipyard was full of lies.

Joe Biden falsely claimed inflation is low and pay for low-wage workers has gone up.

“Pay for low-wage workers has gone up … wages are growing faster than inflation!” Biden mumbled.

This is a lie.

Wages are down 3% since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

Biden began rambling: “We announced the first-ever offshore wind sale in the Gulf of Mexico. We’re goin to the Gulf! You think I’m kidding? Heh-heh. You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

After mumbling through his speech, Biden got lost and needed directions.

Of course, he did.

