Hersh: Ukraine Most Corrupt Government in World, Biden’s Support of Zelensky “Because He’s Taking Care of Biden’s Son”

The Biden Regime played a “vital” role in the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea which killed a couple and injured their child, investigative reported Seymour Hersh revealed. Joe Biden’s support of Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky “can only come from Zelensky’s knowledge of Biden”, and “because he was taking care of Biden’s son,” Hersh writes.

The attack on the Kerch Bridge linking Crimea to Russia 7/17 with a pair of submersible drones killed a Russian civilian couple who were driving across, and injured their child. It was the second attack on the bridge and was followed by Russia suspending the deal on Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

The Biden administration’s role in both attacks was “vital”, Hersh reports, quoting unidentified American officials: “Of course it was our technology,” the official told Hersh. “The drone was remotely guided and half submerged—like a torpedo.”

The Biden Regime did not care about the consequences of the bridge attack, Hersh’s source said: “What will Putin do? We don’t think that far,” the source said. “Our national strategy is that Zelensky can do whatever he wants to do. There’s no adult supervision.”

“Zelensky has no plan, except to hang on. It’s as if he’s an orphan—a poor waif in his underwear—and we have no real idea of what Zelensky and his crowd are thinking. Ukraine is the most corrupt and dumbest government in the world, outside of Nigeria, and Biden’s support of Zelensky can only come from Zelensky’s knowledge of Biden, and not just because he was taking care of Biden’s son,” the intel insider said.

The source called the American Ukraine policy “confounding and unrealistic”, Hersh said. “The president and [Secretary of State] Tony Blinken keep on saying, ‘We are going to do what it takes for as long as it takes’ to win the war.” That means only that “More people are going to die in this war, and what for?” the official asked. “The American and Ukrainian military are no longer making any predictions” about the war, Hersh writes.

“The Ukrainian army has not gotten past the first of three Russian defense lines. Every mine the Ukrainians dig up is replenished at night by the Russians. The reality, is that the balance of power in the war is settled. Putin has what he wants: access to Crimea and the four Ukrainian oblasts—Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia—that were annexed by Russia last September 30. Ukraine does not have them and cannot get them back,” the source said.

“How would President Biden react if China had established a base in Tijuana, Mexico, and met there with all the left-leaning governments of South America? That’s how Putin would be expected to react to the meeting earlier this month of all the NATO chiefs in Vilnius, close to the Russian border.”