Happy Independence Day 2023! Thank God for America

by

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023!
Thank God for America.
We hope you have a safe and joyous holiday!

President Trump waves to supporters at end of speech at his 2020 reelection campaign kickoff rally at the Amway Center, Orlando, FL, June 18, by Kristinn Taylor

Please don’t give up on America. The challenges ahead will be difficult but God willing this country will still be free when this evil is rid from our land.

America is a blessed nation.

Please pray for those who are suffering today – especially those individuals who are being persecuted by the current regime.

Don’t forget to display your American flags today…

4th parade
Celebrate with the American flag – Bring the kids to a parade.

It will help them become patriotic.
Exposure to Independence Day parades makes children more patriotic.

It’s not just parades that make kids pro-American…
Exposure to the American flag only boosts Republicans (not Democrats).

A 2011 study found that even brief exposure to an American flag shifts voters to Republican beliefs, attitudes and voting behavior.

Have a wonderful Independence Day.

