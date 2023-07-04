GOING VIRAL: Hallucinating Woman Exits Plane After Pointing Out that the “Mother F***er” in Back Is Not Real (VIDEO)

A video posted yesterday by Juan Franqui at Knuckelslawncare is going viral today on TikTok and Twitter.

The video on TikTok has 5.2 million views. On Twitter it has 44 million views.

The woman, who is obviously hallucinating is seen yelling while standing in the aisle on the airplane.

“I’m getting the f*ck off. And there’s a reason why,” she says, pointing down the aisle to the back of the plane. “I am telling you right now, that motherf*cker, that motherf*cker back there is NOT REAL!”

At that point, many of the passengers turn their heads to look down the aisle, where a flight attendant is walking.

“And you can sit on this plane and you can f*cking die with him or not,” the woman says. “I’m not going to.”

One passenger casually says, “Bye.” as the woman leaves.

The way the whole plane looked back lmao pic.twitter.com/bLiUAN8kuk — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) July 3, 2023

The comments are EPIC!

Nice of her to signal the emergency exits during her meltdown✈️💺🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MiyoJrr5dv — Kaylan_TX (@Kaylan_TX) July 3, 2023