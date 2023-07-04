GOING VIRAL: Hallucinating Woman Exits Plane After Pointing Out that the “Mother F***er” in Back Is Not Real (VIDEO)

by

A video posted yesterday by Juan Franqui at Knuckelslawncare is going viral today on TikTok and Twitter.

The video on TikTok has 5.2 million views. On Twitter it has 44 million views.

The woman, who is obviously hallucinating is seen yelling while standing in the aisle on the airplane.

“I’m getting the f*ck off. And there’s a reason why,” she says, pointing down the aisle to the back of the plane. “I am telling you right now, that motherf*cker, that motherf*cker back there is NOT REAL!”

At that point, many of the passengers turn their heads to look down the aisle, where a flight attendant is walking.

“And you can sit on this plane and you can f*cking die with him or not,” the woman says. “I’m not going to.”

One passenger casually says, “Bye.” as the woman leaves.

The comments are EPIC!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

