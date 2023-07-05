“Go Cry Over Your Fake Noose” – Conservatives Mock Race-Baiting Driver After He Trashes NASCAR Fans (VIDEO)

NACAR driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace went off on the sport’s conservative fanbase last week for not supporting woke causes.

As Fox News reported, William Darrell Wallace Jr. (who goes by his nickname “Bubba”), NASCARS most outspoken black racer but not its only black racer, hosted Bubba’s Block Party at the DuSable Black History Museum in Chicago. The purpose of the event was to help promote NASCAR to the Black community.

Wallace first emerged into the national spotlight after a surprise 2nd place finish at the Daytona 500 back in 2018 (He was again runner-up in 2022). Then he utilized this new-found fame to alienate the NASCAR fanbase.

In 2020, he became one of the faces of Black Lives Matter (BLM) while the Marxist activists were burning down American cities. Wallace also pushed to have the Confederate battle flag banned from all NASCAR races.

But it was Jussie Smollett-style hoax that made Wallace completely toxic. He proclaimed himself a “hate crime” victim after saying someone had left a noose in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

A subsequent investigation from the FBI determined that the “noose” was actually a pull-down rope and had been there months before Wallace was assigned the garage. The same styled rope was hanging in most of the garage stalls.

Wallace, though, continued to lie.

When he is not playing the race card and pushing hoaxes, Wallace is causing crashes on the racecourses and picking fights with fellow drivers.

Here is an example:

Wallace was asked during the event why he was so unpopular with the fanbase. Instead of taking this opportunity to do some self-reflection, he instead insulted the entire NASCAR fanbase for not sharing his and NASCAR’s desire to make the sport more woke.

Here are his comments via the Chicago-Sun Times:

I’ve always said there’s three types of people: the ones that will accept change, the ones that are on the fence about change and the ones that will never change. You can never get to the minds of the people that will never change, so we don’t really focus our energy on those people. We try to convince the ones that are on the fence about change. This is what can happen. Stick with us, and let’s ride it out to the end. And the ones that are OK with living life on the edge and accepting change right away, let’s do it. “Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t like changes that we’re doing as a sport to tap into different demographics and make the sport more welcoming and inclusive, and that’s on them. They have to live with that. For us, we continue to march forward.

Wallace’s tirade can be summed up thusly: deal with the racially divisive efforts pushed by NASCAR and me you racist rednecks or leave.

NASCAR fans proceeded to mock Wallace in brutal fashion:

