Georgia Community Holds Vigil For Mass Shooting Victims; Police Say Motive Behind Massacre Remains a Mystery

Well, this story disappeared quickly.

41-year-old Andre Longmore fatally shot four people in a small city south of Atlanta Saturday morning.

The mass shooting took place in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, Georgia around 10:45 am.

Police cornered and killed Longmore on Sunday.

Two police officers were injured in the shootout.

The victims were all shot dead within 10 minutes.

“Scott Leavitt, 67, and his wife, 68-year-old Shirley Leavitt, 65-year-old Steve Blizzard, and 66-year-old Ronald Jeffers all were residents of the same Dogwood Lakes neighborhood where suspected gunman Andre Longmore lived.” Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Police still can’t figure out a motive for the mass shooting.

Neighbors in the community held a candle-lit vigil this week to mourn the victims.

“It could have been any one of us,” the victims’ neighbor Sharon Hayes said. “I’m having a hard time dealing with the fact that it’s my neighborhood my safe neighborhood that’s been disrupted like this.”

“I would say shocked. Shocked would be a major word for me,” another neighbor said.

