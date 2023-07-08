The Gateway Pundit, Jim Hoft, and Several TGP Writers Nominated for American Liberty Awards: Recognized for Their Commitment to Truth

The American Liberty Awards recently unveiled their list of nominations online, recognizing individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions in championing the truth. Among the notable names featured are Jim Hoft, Joe Hoft, The Gateway Pundit, and other truth-seeking entities.

The Gateway Pundit, a conservative news outlet known for its bold commentary and coverage, has been nominated in the esteemed Most Trusted Print Media category. The nomination underscores the publication’s dedication to delivering news that resonates with its audience and providing them with a reliable source of information.

The Gateway Pundit has done and accomplished some remarkable things, including:

The Gateway Pundit has reported for over a year now on the ERIC voter roll system that is used in 30-32 states. The system was originally promoted as a tool to clean up voter rolls. It is anything but that. TGP’s message is resonating. Since our original reporting, thousands of grassroots activists have called their Secretary of State’s office and demanded they look into the ERIC system. Eight states have already ditched the controversial system following our reporting. Texas could be the ninth state, and more will follow. On Independence Day, a landmark decision emerges in Missouri v. Biden case, with The Gateway Pundit as the lead plaintiff. The federal judge has partially granted an injunction that now prohibits DHS, FBI, DOJ, and numerous other federal agencies from colluding with Big Tech to censor posts on social media. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved a historic settlement with The Gateway Pundit. Maricopa County officials signed off on a major First Amendment lawsuit and settlement with TGP Communications, LLC, the parent company of The Gateway Pundit news website. Maricopa County officials sought to prevent TGP reporter Jordan Conradson from attending briefings following the 2020 midterm elections. Gateway Pundit lawyers Marc Randazza and Jay Wolman of the Randazza Legal Group, along with TGP General Counsel John Burns, filed a motion to intervene in the Guiffre v. Maxwell case in the United States District Court for the District of New York. TGP is asking the Court to unseal all records identifying Epstein’s Sex Clients. Please help Gateway Pundit with these continued court costs – Donate here today.! The Gateway Pundit, with the help of our avid readers, has raised over $2 million for the political prisoners and their families, which went directly into their GiveSendGo accounts. The Gateway Pundit released a video of the late-night ballot dumps at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan. The Gateway Pundit requested the TCF video back in December! have waited nearly two months for this video. The TCF Center tried to quote us over $22,000 for one day’s worth of video.

And many more.

Individual contributors have also received nominations. Jim Hoft (founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit) and Joe Hoft (Assistant Editor) have been nominated in the Most Truthful Writer category. Their dedication to truth-seeking journalism has earned them this acknowledgment, reflecting their consistent efforts to uncover the facts behind the stories they cover.

Furthermore, other writers from The Gateway Pundit, including Cassandra MacDonald, Alicia Powe, and Cara Castronouva, have also received nominations in the Most Truthful Writer category. This recognition highlights the collective efforts of the publication’s writers in presenting accurate and reliable information to their readers.

The nominations are a testament to the commitment of these individuals and organizations in upholding journalistic integrity and ensuring the public receives accurate news coverage. It is an honor to be acknowledged for their unwavering pursuit of truth amidst a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Readers and supporters have the opportunity to cast their votes for their favorites in various categories. By participating, they can demonstrate their appreciation for the individuals and entities that have made a positive impact in the realm of truthful reporting.

Please vote for The Gateway Pundit, its writers, and any other nominees that you believe should come out on top in their respective categories.

Congratulations to all the nominees, and may their dedication to truth and transparency continue to inspire others in the pursuit of unbiased journalism.

You can cast your vote here.