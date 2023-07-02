Garland Favorito from VoterGA Tells Corrupt Secretary of State Raffensperger to Either Get Rid of Voting Machines or Unseal All Ballots Counted in the State

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

Garland Favorito at VoterGA told Corrupt Secretary of State Raffensperger to unseal the ballots from 2020 or get rid of the voting machines in the state.

VoterGA Tells Raffensperger: Unseal All Ballots or Unplug System

VoterGA announced today that it is calling on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to unplug the Dominion voting system found by expert witness, Dr. Alex Halderman, to have grossly inadequate security controls. VoterGA co-founder, Garland Favorito, released a detailed statement to explain the problem and solutions:

“The recently unsealed Halderman Security Analysis explains that the Dominion voting system was not designed, engineered or tested with the necessary security provisions and cannot be retrofitted to satisfactorily include them. We, at VoterGA, have whole-heartedly promoted similar viewpoints for years.

Secretary Raffensperger has misled legislators and county election officials by touting an unsigned Mitre report that was funded by Dominion and produced without access to the voting system. It has been discredited by 29 cyber security experts and computer science professors on grounds that the entire report is based on a ‘ridiculous’ false assumption that all current physical access controls cannot be compromised.

No patch will ensure our voting system is secure because the Secretary continues to fight to keep the paper ballots it produces secret. Our scanners are as unsecure as the Ballot Marking Devices and more dangerous because they control what is tabulated. The Halderman analysis shows our scanners accept photocopied ballots. Evidence shows photocopies were scanned and accepted in 2020 and 2022 elections. We also determined thousands of low-resolution Dominion ballot images were electronically altered prior to the 2020 election certification.

The solution to this problem is to unplug Georgia from the voting system. Voters must cast hand-marked, security grade paper ballots, hand counted in public at polling locations. The Secretary refuses to do this because he purchased the system. That system is unverifiable to the voter and it was declared illegal by the U.S. District Court prior to the 2020 election.

If Secretary Raffensperger continues refusing to unplug this system, the only other solution is to unseal all paper ballots the system has produced and will produce in the future. Publicly available ballots are necessary to verify electronic results and detect counterfeit ballots as soon as results are certified. Therefore, we call upon Secretary Raffensperger to immediately request Superior Courts statewide to unseal all paper ballots for the 2020, 2022, and 2024 elections. Georgians deserves honest proof of secure, transparent elections.”