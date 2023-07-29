Furious Judge Noreika Banned Hunter Biden’s Attorneys from Contacting Clerks Again After Tricking Them into Removing Filing Under False Pretense of Representing GOP Lawyer

Furious Judge Maryellen Noreika ordered the lawyers representing Hunter Biden, who had deceived and lied to a court clerk into removing a legal document by falsely claiming to represent GOP lawyer Ted Kittila, to cease all direct communications with court clerks.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Hunter Biden’s legal team is facing possible sanctions after they lied about their identity to have the testimony of IRS whistleblowers removed from the docket in Hunter’s tax fraud case.

Judge Maryellen Noreika had demanded an explanation from Biden’s lawyers by 9 pm ET Tuesday night. This controversy happened on the eve of Hunter Biden’s plea of guilty to misdemeanor tax charges on Wednesday, while he is expected to avoid jail time on a separate gun charge.

A member of Biden’s legal team misrepresented herself when asking for amicus materials to be removed. According to reports, she called the clerk and requested that the information be sealed due to its sensitive nature, including grand jury, taxpayer, and social security details.

An order from Judge Noreika read, “The Court has discussed the matter with the relevant individuals in the Clerk’s Office and has been informed that the caller, Ms. Jessica Bengels, represented that she worked with Mr. Kittila and requested the amicus materials be taken down.”