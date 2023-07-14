French President Macron Mercilessly Booed During Bastille Day Parade

France is burning under President Emmanuel Macron.

On Friday, as he drove through the Champs-Elysées in the Bastille Day parade, representatives of the “yellow vests” protest movement expressed their dissatisfaction with his failed leadership and booed him mercilessly as the crowd chanted, “Macron, go away!”

France has faced months of unrest under Macron.

After the officer-involved death of a 17-year-old driver, riots left 1,000 buildings burnt, 5,600 vehicles destroyed, and 3,300 arrests across France.

Disruptions are expected on Friday for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.

On Monday, The Gateway Pundit reported that, in a disturbing turn, a severed human finger was sent to the official presidential home. The package did not contain any correspondence, only the finger, which investigators determined came from “a living victim” who, according to police sources, has been identified.