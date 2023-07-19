Fox News Ratings Crisis: Primetime Reshuffle Fails Miserably – Turns Out to Be a Massive Flop, Sources Say

In what can only be described as an epic pratfall, Fox News’ reshuffle primetime lineup has apparently belly-flopped hard, swan-diving straight into the ratings abyss.

The television network’s decision to fire Tucker Carlson and revamp its primetime lineup has backfired drastically, causing its ratings to plummet to record lows, putting it behind MSNBC.

Chadwick Moore, author of ‘Tucker,’ shared inside information on the mounting panic within the walls of Fox News.

“Sources at Fox are telling me that [Monday’s] much-hyped primetime reboot was a ratings disaster. Executives are panicked. Hannity lost to MSNBC’s Maddow, and the 8:00 show only pulled in 149,000 from the key demographic. (Tucker routinely got at least 400k),” Moore revealed.

Moore further added in a tweet: “Fox brass is “not happy” about last night’s numbers, one source says. And Fox News sock puppet accounts are very upset that the ratings are getting out. This sock puppet must know it’s an internal document because she works at Fox.”

The final ratings numbers, as revealed by former head writer at Tucker Carlson Tonight, Gregg Re, paint an alarming picture of the once-dominant cable network.

“”The final ratings numbers are in from Fox’s big primetime ‘relaunch/reshuffle.’ These numbers include DVR viewings. Jesse Watters managed just 161,000 viewers in the key 25-54 y/o demographic (Tucker often had > 400k). Jesse somehow lost demo viewers after Laura Ingraham, who scored 162,000. Hannity cratered at 150,000 demo viewers — roughly 50,000 lower than Maddow. Disastrous. The Wrong Hosts at the Wrong Times?” Re wrote.

Re further provided insight into the comparison of current and past ratings.

“On many nights in the past few months, Jesse Watters was actually doing much better in his old timeslot. This is from last week for example. Note that Jesse is barely beating the demo numbers of the defunct filler show ‘Fox News Tonight,'” Re added.

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson, who had been a pivotal player at Fox, seems to have landed on his feet after leaving the network. According to NBC, Carlson has secured a seven-figure advertising deal with Public Square, a conservative-friendly shopping app, for his show on Twitter.

As the tides turn, the contrast is striking. Tucker Carlson’s ratings are soaring, while Fox News’ ratings continue to free-fall. The industry will be watching closely to see how Fox attempts to reverse this downward trend in the coming months.