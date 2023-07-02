FOX Host: “Lindsey Graham Would Have Gotten a Bigger Reception in Ukraine than He Would Have in Pickens, South Carolina”

On Saturday, horrible RINO and backstabbing warmonger Senator Lindsey Graham was loudly booed throughout his speech at the Trump rally in Pickens, South Carolina.

The MAGA crowd is fully aware of Lindsey and his devious ways. And it is not missed by the people of South Carolina that Lindsey cares more about the security of Ukraine than the security of the USA.

On Sunday morning the FOX and Freinds Weekend hosts weighed in on Lindsey’s Saturday outing.

Rachel Campos-Duffy said it best.

Rachel Campos-Duffy: “I was a political spouse for ten years. I attended a bunch of rallies including Trump rallies. But the point is what happened to Lindsey Graham yesterday is super embarrassing. I mean, he is a native son of this state. Here comes this Manhattan former president who gets all this love. And this is, Lindsey Graham invited Donald Trump to do this opening of this big rally right there in his home state. And that’s the reception. I believe Lindsey Graham would have gotten a bigger reception in Ukraine than he would have in Pickens, South Carolina.”

Via Midnight Rider.

