Former Tarrant Co Elections Administrator and Former Smartmatic Manager Cursed at by Filipino Congressman Begins Job at Elections Assistance Commission

It’s quite a feat to have a politician call you a “son of a bitch” in a public hearing. But then-Smartmatic representative Heider Garcia accomplished this back in 2010 in the Congress of the Philippines. During the May 10th, 2010 elections, there was alleged issues with the Precinct Count Optical Scan machines. During a hearing to try and understand the issue, Representative Locsin told Garcia:

Locsin: Your assurance was anything that happens between 7am and 7pm would be reflected as 7am to 7pm. I didn’t know that 7am to 7pm could be moved to 10 in the evening. You realize what a fool you have a made of the legislators who have passed this law? Garcia: I understand, sir. With all due respect, its an unforeseen situation. Locsin: Unforeseen? That was the principle guarantee, that this would be a honest election. That we would know digitially what would happen during election day and during the election hours. Garcia: And you do, sir, if I may… Locsin: No, forget that. You sons of bitches. You had us standing here guaranteeing to the public and the world that even if fraud is committed, we would be able to trace it. We never said that fraud could not be committed. But you said we could trace it. And now you tell me that at 10 in the evening, you could do it and we would never know. Son of a bitch.

After the hearing, Garcia would go on to work at Smartmatic for another six years. According to Garcia’s Linkedin, he served as a Software Engineer (2003-2005), a Native Solutions Deployment Coordinator (2005-2007), a Product Manager (2007-2012 and the time of the above-referenced hearing), and a Solution Manager (2012-2016). He also served as the Elections Manager in Placer County, CA from 2016-2018.

In 2018, Garcia became the Elections Administrator in Tarrant County, TX. During Garcia’s 5-year stint, before the 2020 Election, Tarrant County purchased new voting machines from Hart Intercivic for $11 million. In the 2020 Election, Tarrant County voted Democrat for the first time since 1964, as reported by The Gateway Pundit. Tarrant County was also the location of an exposé from police body cam footage that showed a homeless man claiming former Tarrant County Democratic Party Chairwoman Deborah Peoples was involved in a ballot-harvesting operation.

In June, Garcia resigned from his position as Tarrant County Elections Administrator, as also reported by The Gateway Pundit.

After rumors about a potential job offering within the Texas Secretary of States Office, Garcia has now found himself serving as a “Senior Subject Matter Expert” at the Federal Elections Assistance Commission. From Garcia’s Twitter:

Monday is my first day as a Senior Subject Matter Expert with the Election Assistance Commission. I’m thrilled to join a such a great team, and excited about the opportunity to continue contributing to fair and secure elections, this time at a national level.