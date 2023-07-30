Former Attorney General Bill Barr Says to ‘Jump Off Bridge’ if Trump Secures GOP 2024 Nomination

UPDATE: An update has been made to the article’s title to rectify a previous misinterpretation.

Former US Attorney General Bill Barr has expressed strong opposition to Donald Trump’s potential 2024 GOP nomination.

In a recent interview with NBC News, Barr stated, “I have made clear that I strongly oppose Trump for the nomination and will not endorse Trump.”

When questioned by NBC News about how he would vote if the general election puts Trump against President Joe Biden, Barr said, “I’ll jump off that bridge when I get to it.”

Barr, who previously served under Trump’s administration, has been an outspoken critic of the former president, cautioning that Trump’s return to the White House could result in “chaos” and a “horror show.”

In a conversation with Geraldo Rivera back in May, Barr further expounded on his concerns, noting that despite the popularity of some of Trump’s policies, Trump himself lacks the discipline and strategic thinking necessary to execute them effectively.

“He does not have the discipline,” Barr answered when asked about Trump being re-elected for his policies.

“He does not have the ability for strategic thinking and linear thinking or setting priorities or how to get things done in the system.” “And, and so you may want his policies. But Trump will not deliver Trump policies,” Barr added.

“He will deliver chaos, and if anything lead to a backlash that will set his policies much further back than they otherwise would be.”

Among the former Trump officials contacted by NBC News, Barr’s sentiment is shared by Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s former Chief of Staff, who said, “If anyone can lose to Joe Biden, it would be him.”

Out of 44 individuals contacted who served in Trump’s Cabinet, only four have publicly endorsed Trump for reelection. These include former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, final Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former budget chief Russell Vought, and former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

Adding intrigue to the Republican primary, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley are themselves vying for the GOP nomination. Pence has received the endorsement of Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, according to NBC News.