Florida County GOP Declares COVID-19 and mRNA COVID Vaccine a ‘Bioweapon’

The Brevard County Republican Executive Committee (BREC) has passed a resolution in a landslide vote to ban the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, deeming it and the virus a “biological and technological weapon.”

The committee is now soliciting support from registered Republicans in the county, state lawmakers, Florida’s Congressional delegation, and Governor Ron DeSantis.

CBS12 News obtained a copy of the letter, which was sent to hundreds of registered Republicans in Brevard County for their consideration. The committee will mail the letter to all state lawmakers representing the region, Brevard’s Congressional delegation, including Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, and DeSantis if they receive enough affirmative votes.

The committee’s letter presents a list of shocking revelations against COVID and COVID-19 vaccines, arguing they were “biological and technological weapons” and that there is “strong and credible evidence” that they “alter human DNA.”

The letter claims that the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent vaccination campaign have been manipulated and misrepresented by government agencies, fake news media, and tech corporations. It criticizes the mandates and restrictions placed by the Biden administration and argues against the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, alluding to a violation of the Nuremberg Code.

The letter includes claims about the Pfizer vaccine’s clinical data, suggesting it has caused thousands of adverse incidents and deaths.

According to CBS12, “Other GOP chapters in Seminole, Lake, St. John’s, Santa Rosa, Hillsborough and Lee Counties have passed similar resolutions.”

Read the letter below: