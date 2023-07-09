Flavortown Fallout: Leftists Are Utterly Melting Down After Guy Fieri and Donald Trump Pictured Together

As is often the case when a major UFC pay per view concludes, there was plenty of divisive debate and dispute over what fans had just witnessed.

Last night’s UFC 290 was no different in that regard.

But whereas most disputes are over whether or not a fighter got away with a headbutt or if the ref stoppage came too soon, Saturday night’s biggest debate appeared to center around the interaction of two world power diplomats: Donald Trump, former president of the United States, and Guy Fieri, celebrity chef and Mayor of Flavortown.

The meeting in question happened outside of the octagon and appeared to be little more than a quick handshake and an exchange of pleasantries.

Somehow, the innocuous celebrity moment became a flashpoint for social media users as vitriolic attacks on Fieri promptly commenced after images of the interaction began making the rounds.

Interesting to see the popular mayor of Flavortown meeting with that wretched ex-president. Philanthropic and fun, Guy Fieri has always seemed so immensely likable — until now. Pictured here, we find Guy Fieri and Donald Trump bonding over beefsteak.

In Las Vegas, cageside… pic.twitter.com/PXuqJJrZP2 — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) July 9, 2023

“Interesting to see the popular mayor of Flavortown meeting with that wretched ex-president,” one viral tweet with over 600,000 views read. “Philanthropic and fun, Guy Fieri has always seemed so immensely likable — until now.”

Well this is disappointing

I liked Guy Fieri but what this tells me about who he is on a personal level and his ethics and morals really bothers me

Why would he be caught talking & smiling with trump? That’s horrible

Ewww pic.twitter.com/CeRcUIXJgi — Survivor Always (@MyLife4Me79) July 9, 2023

“Well this is disappointing,” another tweet, this one with over 140,000 views, read. “I liked Guy Fieri but what this tells me about who he is on a personal level and his ethics and morals really bothers me.

“Why would he be caught talking & smiling with trump? That’s horrible. Ewww.”

Responses like this are all over social media.

“Unless video/audio of Guy Fieri telling Trump to his face that he’s a #Traitor who deserves to die in prison surfaces pretty damn fast, his career is over,” one angry tweet claimed.

“I have no idea who Guy Fieri is, but anyone kissing trump’s a** has to be a big douche,” another upset tweet read.

“Doesn’t Guy Fieri know that everything Trump touches dies?” pondered one particularly vitriolic tweet. “Hope his career goes down the toilet.”

Not everyone was furious at the pairing. Many felt that Fieri’s interaction with Trump was a sign that the former president was “BACK!”

President Trump and Guy Fieri. MAGA is BACK! https://t.co/uPCDOLM1sp — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 9, 2023

Others expressed frustration that Fieri’s interaction with Trump was fostering such hostility.

It is really pathetic that liberals and Democrats who watched Guy Fieri and like him suddenly hate him simply because he shook hands with Trump. That’s just pitiful. — Annie Banks (@AnnieBNow) July 9, 2023

“It is really pathetic that liberals and Democrats who watched Guy Fieri and like him suddenly hate him simply because he shook hands with Trump,” one Twitter user posted.

“That’s just pitiful.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.