Feeble Joe Biden Skips NATO Dinner, Heads Straight to His Hotel Room

Feeble Joe Biden skipped Tuesday night’s NATO dinner and headed straight to his hotel room in Lithuania.

The White House blamed Biden’s busy schedule and upcoming big speech for missing the big dinner.

“Biden is not attending tonight’s dinner with NATO leaders,” the US official said, adding the president has “four full days of official business and is preparing for a big speech tomorrow, in addition to another day at the summit.”

NEW: President Biden is not attending tonight’s dinner with NATO leaders. Asked why he is skipping it, a US official said the president has had four full days of official business and is preparing for a big speech tomorrow in addition to another day at the summit. — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) July 11, 2023

80-year-old Joe Biden just cannot keep up with this week’s grueling schedule.

Biden was limping alongside King Charles III as soon as he arrived at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Joe Biden then traveled to Lithuania to attend a NATO Summit and he keeps getting lost.

The Lithuanian president had to act as Joe Biden’s caretaker before Biden disappeared to his hotel room for the evening.

Nothing to see here, move along!