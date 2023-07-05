Federal and State Prosecutors Target Trump Election Lawyer John Eastman

Federal and state prosecutors are targeting Trump’s election lawyer John Eastman for his role in challenging the 2020 election.

Both Special Counsel Jack Smith and Georgia prosecutors are harassing John Eastman, who is under threat of being disbarred in California, the Guardian reported.

Recall, John Eastman appeared before a Georgia grand jury last year for the crime of asking state legislatures to appoint Trump electors after Election Day.

Last year John Eastman said the state legislatures have the authority to replace electors due to fraudulent results during an interview with Steve Bannon.

Eastman told Steve Bannon: “We can point to Section 2 of Title 3 of the United States Code that says when a state has had an election and has failed to make a choice on the day that was prescribed by law, meaning the choice that was made, the assumption is it was fraudulently given because of the illegal votes, the electors can be made on a subsequent date in such manner as the legislature in some state may direct.”

Radical Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis targeted Eastman and other Trump allies for daring to speak out against Democrat voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Eastman’s lawyers said their client pleaded the Fifth and asserted attorney-client privilege.

“In his appearance before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury, we advised our client John Eastman to assert attorney-client privilege and the constitutional right to remain silent where appropriate. Out of respect for grand jury secrecy, we will not disclose the substance of the questions or testimony. We wish to thank the grand jurors for their service.” Eastman’s lawyers said in a statement.

“By all indications, the District Attorney’s Office has set itself on an unprecedented path of criminalizing controversial or disfavored legal theories, possibly in hopes that the federal government will follow its lead.” the lawyers, Charles Burnham and Harvey Silvergate wrote.

“Criminalization of unpopular legal theories is against every American tradition and would have ended the careers of John Adams, Ruth Ginsburg, Thurgood Marshall, and many other now-celebrated American lawyers. We ask all interested observers of any political persuasion to join us in decrying this troubling development.” the lawyers added.

The January 6 Committee sent the feds after Trump lawyer John Eastman because he dared to take action against the Democrats and their massive election fraud operation in 2020.

Trump’s election lawyer John Eastman said the FBI searched and seized his phone last June.

Eastman filed a federal lawsuit in New Mexico in June and asked a judge to order the feds to return his property and block the January 6 investigators from accessing his phone.

According to the court filing, John Eastman was exiting a restaurant with his wife and friend when FBI agents ambushed him and “forced” him to unlock his phone.

The federal agents then took Eastman’s iPhone 12 Pro.